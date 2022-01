Carroll wrapped up with their final home meet of the season with an impressive performance. The four seniors were outstanding, led by Sam Janssen and Jonathan Dose. The Tigers dominated from the start of the meet, finishing with first place finishes in all but one event, in which they took second. Carroll was so good and deep in their production that they tied for 1st place in the 50 Free. Carroll took 1st and 3rd in two of the three relay races.

CARROLL, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO