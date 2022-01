Many self-employed workers breathed a sigh of relief as the government recently announced a month’s grace on this year’s tax return deadline. Yet while taking the extra time may ease the strain on your finances in the short term, it will end up costing you more as interest will be applied to payments from 1 February, at a rate of 2.75 per cent, so it’s still better to pay on time if you can. The thought of anything costing more than it needs to is especially significant right now as money always seems to be short after the festive season....

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO