Tennis

Column: Djokovic sinks Australian Open bid before it begins

By Jim Litke The Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic’s abrupt exit from the Australian Open gives new meaning...

Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Why Novak Djokovic won his visa appeal court case and what happens now

Novak Djokovic has won in his attempt to overturn the decision which would have prevented him from taking part in the upcoming Australian Open. In a story which has dominated sports news for the last week, the men’s world No 1 tennis player was refused an entry visa to Australia. However, in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed the decision and sanctioned that Djokovic should be released from detention. Since Thursday, the Serb had been in detention in Melbourne but thanks to Kelly’s decision he has now been allowed to leave the quarantine hotel he...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic breaks silence after winning appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he intends to defend his Australian Open title after winning his appeal against being denied entry to the country. Djokovic was released from an immigration facility in Melbourne on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic posted on Twitter, along with a picture of him and his team following a training session at the Rod Laver Arena. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s family refuse to answer questions over positive Covid-19 result

The family of Novak Djokovic refused to answer questions surrounding the tennis player’s positive Covid-19 test, adjourning a press conference on Monday when asked why the world No 1 had appeared to have not followed self-isolation rules upon receiving the result last month. Djokovic won his appeal against deportation from Australia after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. The Serbian’s legal team confirmed Djokovic had returned a positive PCR result for Covid on 16 December and had used that as grounds for applying for a...
The Independent

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia's coronavirus entry requirements.The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.The Australian government canceled his visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late Wednesday because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic argued he did not need proof of vaccination because he...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Australian visa battle ‘damaging on all fronts’, says ATP

Novak Djokovic has been successful in his fight to quash the decision to rescind his Australian visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, paving the way for him to defend his Australian Open at Melbourne Park.The saga is not finished despite the Australian government failing to push the hearing back by 48 hours with Judge Anthony Kelly stating: “We all play by the same rules. Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed.”The interview transcripts with Australian Border Force were released as part of the case, while a possible three-year ban from the country still hangs over...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic resumes tennis training ahead of Australian Open after winning appeal over visa

Novak Djokovic has resumed training for the Australian Open 2022 after winning his appeal against deportation from Australia.The Serbian was released from an immigration facility in Melbourne following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine.His brother Djordje Djokovic has revealed that the 34-year-old has continued his training and took to the tennis court on Monday night in Melbourne.He said: “Novak has trained, he was on the tennis court, he went to Australia to play tennis. To try and win another Australian Open and win a record that he's been chasing for many years, he had all the...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic still facing prospect of deportation before Australian Open despite winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic is still facing the prospect of deportation despite winning an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open.Judge Anthony Kelly quashed the visa cancellation and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half an hour.But Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke is still considering whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation of Djokovic’s visa in a process that could drag on for a number of days.Meanwhile Djokovic’s uncle Goran Djokovic claimed Australian officials were urging Djokovic to...
The Independent

Is it possible to separate Novak Djokovic the player from the person?

Four nights after being “tortured, harassed and crucified” in a detention hotel, Novak Djokovic was resurrected inside the Rod Laver Arena on Monday afternoon. In Melbourne’s central business district, the celebrations of his disciples the night before lingered in the air as molecules of teargas. Ten thousand miles away in Belgrade, his parents hailed their son as a saviour of free will at a triumphant press conference while Nigel Farage blathered in the background about cigarettes and the big state.It was the dramatic culmination – at least for now – of a legal marathon that has encompassed all manner...
The Independent

Andy Murray lampoons Nigel Farage with cutting tweet over Novak Djokovic saga

Andy Murray has mocked Nigel Farage with a cutting tweet after the former politician celebrated Novak Djokovic’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia.Djokovic’s legal team won their case for the Serbian star to remain in the country, after his visa was initially revoked by the Australian Border Force and the player was caught up in an international diplomatic storm.Djokovic has publicly stated his position against vaccinations in the past and has not had the Covid-19 vaccine, but claims to have tested positive for Covid in mid-December which made him exempt from Australia’s strict policy on visitors being vaccinated before...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic handed number one seed for Australian Open amid visa uncertainty

Novak Djokovic has been handed the number one seed ahead of the Australian Open men’s draw after winning his appeal to enter the country and compete for a 10th title. It comes as the the world No. 1 awaits a verdict from Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering whether to cancel his visa despite the Serbian’s court victory on Monday.Djokovic has retuned to training and confirmed he is “focused” on tennis after he was released from an immigration facility, where he had been held since arriving in Australia last week.Djokovic, who will move clear of Roger Federer...
