The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team (11-1) dropped three spots down to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following Sunday's 76-67 loss to USC. The defeat marked the first time the Cats have lost a game this year, snapping their streak of 11 consecutive victories to begin the season. Arizona rose as high as fourth in the AP Poll — highest ranking in program history — before falling to the Trojans in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO