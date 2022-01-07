ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

2022 Looking Ahead: Growing retail, residential opportunities downtown

By Brent Godwin
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The year 2022 could finally be the year that downtown Jacksonville takes big...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Jacksonville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 24, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville-based IQ Fiber selects HQ

Jacksonville-based IQ Fiber announced Monday it has selected a home for its headquarters. The company has leased the former iMethods office space at 8787 Perimeter Park Blvd. CHINT Properties owns the location, which includes 6,600 square feet of space that will house IQ Fiber’s management, engineering and customer contact divisions. The company will move to the space in early 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

The housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars

The heated bidding wars among would-be homeowners are cooling — but the housing market is still hot, according to new data from real estate firm Redfin. That's because 59.5% of all offers to buy a home in November faced competition, defined as at least one competing bid. That's the lowest level in 11 months, according to data published Dec. 17, 2021. That’s down from 61.8% of offers in October and from a Covid-19 pandemic peak of 74.6% in April.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
817
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville

Comments / 0

Community Policy