Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over on NBC? What about the Organized Crime spin-off to go along with it? There’s a lot to prepare for within this piece!. So where do we start off? Well, we have to share some of the bad news: There is no new installment of either one of these shows tonight. We’re still in the midst of a hiatus for both of these shows, but the good news is that this is the final week of said break. There is some great stuff coming up very much in the near future!

