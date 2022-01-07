ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ashes: Ben Stokes hits a half-century - best shots

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith some luck on his side, Ben Stokes battles through injury to reach...

www.bbc.co.uk

SkySports

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder wants to play final Ashes Test as batter despite 'painful' injury

The all-rounder suffered a side strain when bowling during the drawn fourth Test in Sydney, and is therefore a doubt for the final Test in Hobart, which starts on Friday. Stokes said a late call will be made regarding his appearance in England's upcoming XI, although bowling will not be possible after picking up an injury which he described as "agony" and "what surgery without the anaesthetic feels like" in his Mirror column.
SPORTS
atlanticcitynews.net

Ashes: Fitness of Stokes, Bairstow to be assessed ahead of 5th Test, says Root

Hobart [Australia], January 12 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root on Wednesday said that the fitness of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow would be assessed ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test. Stokes had suffered a low grade tear in his side while bowling in Australia's first innings of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tributes paid to young GAA star ‘killed by train’ in London

Tributes have been paid to a talented young GAA player who was killed in London at the weekend.Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday at Hornsey station in north London.It is understood he had been struck by a train.The teenager had represented Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone and had been tipped to play senior football.He was also a talented snooker player, winning the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at the age of 12.In a post on Facebook Roger Casements said: “This morning we received the devastating news of the death of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Zak Crawley blames ‘poor pitches’ in county cricket for England’s batting woes

Zak Crawley has suggested that the decline in England’s Test batting is partly due to the “poor pitches” on offer in county cricket.A one-sided Ashes defeat featuring three hammerings followed by last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney has led to a familiar bout of soul searching in the English game.One of the most conspicuous problems is the team’s frequent inability to post significant totals – a problem that starts from the very top of the order.Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Crawley himself – until a free-flowing 77 on day five at the SCG, at least – have proved easy pickings...
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian submarine crashed into UK warship during on-camera chase

New video released Thursday shows operations aboard a United Kingdom Royal Navy ship tracking a Russian submarine through the North Atlantic in late 2020 when it had to abruptly abort the mission due to a collision between the two vessels. For the first time, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence confirmed this week that the mission was called off after the Russian submarine collided with part of the Royal Navy ship.
WORLD
The Independent

Joe Root calls on England to show fighting spirit that saved fourth Test

Joe Root has called for his England team to show the same fighting spirit that saw them salvage a draw in Sydney and apply it from ball one of the final Ashes Test.After losing the urn with three resounding defeats, the tourists finally summoned a performance worthy of this historic rivalry on day five at the SCG.They were still a distant second over the course of the game, but by holding superior opponents off in nail-biting fashion and finishing nine wickets down at the death they showed they had the courage and quality to compete.On Friday they will have the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.FootballHappy 23rd birthday Mason Mount 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ian Wright says ‘lives wasted’ to knife crime after loss of 750 youth centres

Former footballer Ian Wright has lamented cuts to youth centres and linked them to “lives being wasted” as he discussed an Arsenal-backed anti-knife crime campaign he is fronting alongside Idris Elba.The “No More Red” initiative saw the club ditch their famous red shirts for an all-white kit for their FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.Wright and Elba said one of its aims was to increase spaces for young people which may offer an alternative to gang violence."30 kids died last year - one of those kids could be on that pitch"⚪⚪⚪ @Arsenal are wearing a special white kit...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

John Higgins relishing ‘Class of ’92’ Masters showdown with Mark Williams

John Higgins is relishing his “Class of ’92” showdown with Mark Williams at the Cazoo Masters after safely negotiating his passage to the second round.The Scot, making a record 28th appearance at the invitation event at Alexandra Palace eased past Zhao Xintong 6-2 to book a clash with fellow 46-year-old Williams, who disposed of defending champion Yan Bingtao on Sunday.Asked about his rivalry with Williams and Ronnie O’Sullivan – the trio having claimed 13 world titles between them since emerging from the ranks in the early 1990s – Higgins told BBC Sport: “I think when we used to play,...
SPORTS
BBC

St Neots toddler back in UK after surgery in Greece

A toddler who was left fighting for his life after becoming seriously ill in Greece with an undiagnosed stomach issue has returned to the UK. Harry Jackson, aged one, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire, has now been admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. While on holiday in Crete, his body went into...
HEALTH
The Independent

It’s alright mate, I’ve played before – Anderson on batting out for Sydney draw

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.“There was a moment when the umpires said it was...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson responds to Michael Vaughan’s suggestion England should ‘move on’ from fast bowler

James Anderson has insisted he still has plenty to offer in Test cricket and hit back at Michael Vaughan’s suggestion that England should “move on” from the fast bowler after the Ashes.Former England captain Vaughan described Anderson’s future as an “elephant in the room” in his column for The Telegraph as England assess their future after a tough series in Australia.The Lancashire swing bowler will turn 40 in July, and Vaughan opined that looking to the future would be “right for English cricket”, even if Anderson remains a world-class operator.The veteran has eight wickets in three matches in the series...
SPORTS
The Independent

Darren Lehmann resigns as Northern Superchargers head coach

Darren Lehmann has resigned as Northern Superchargers head coach after just one season with The Hundred franchise.Under the former Australia batter and coach, the Superchargers missed out on the knockout stages in the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition last summer, finishing fifth out of eight teams.The 51-year-old cited uncertainty around potential travel restrictions and isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic as a factor in his decision not to sign up for another campaign with the Headingley-based franchise.Lehmann said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down as men’s head coach at the Superchargers....
SPORTS
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq calls for Headingley’s ban on hosting England games to be lifted

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for the club’s suspension from hosting England matches to be lifted.Rafiq’s wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at the county rocked the sport last year, forcing the issue of discrimination into the spotlight and bringing his own story to national attentionwhen he was summoned to give evidence in front of MPs.There has since been a mass clearout at Headingley with wholesale departures in the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chair, Lord Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a new regime.As well as overseeing a change in culture at the club, Patel...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan sweeps aside Jack Lisowski to book Masters quarter-final spot

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the quarter-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 victory over Jack Lisowski at Alexandra Palace.Lisowski made a break of 108 in the second frame to get back on level terms after O’Sullivan won a scrappy opener but missed a routine green in the next and watched O’Sullivan make an 86 clearance to move 2-1 ahead.A break of 63 extended O’Sullivan’s lead and he returned from the mid-session interval with a total clearance of 127 and further contributions of 64 and 125 to the delight of the partisan crowd.“I struggled early on, I was really,...
SPORTS

