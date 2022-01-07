ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landeskog’s hat trick leads Avalanche to 7-1 win over Jets

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog had his fourth career hat trick and finished with four points to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Landeskog scored twice in a three-goal second period for the surging Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, and Mikko Rantanen added a goal and two assists to give Colorado’s top line 12 points on the night.

The Avalanche have won 10 straight at home, three in a row coming off a seven-game COVID-19 pause, and are 16-3-1 since Nov. 6. They put 42 shots on Connor Hellebuyck, who made 35 saves.

