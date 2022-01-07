ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dierk Bentley Lost His Beard and Gained His Balance in the Snow

Cover picture for the articleJust before the new year Dierks Bentley shared this video of trying to ride his bike in the snow and film at the same time…spoiler alert – it...

CMT

Pics: Dierks Bentley, Chris Young and More Enjoy Their Snow Day

Dierks Bentley went over the river and through the woods on his bike – in the snow – on Thursday as inches of the fluffy white flakes piled up in Nashville. “Perfect biking weather,” Bentley posted on social media along with a video showing his precarious trek.
Dierks Bentley Gets a Little Extra Time on His Hands

Originally Dierks Bentley was scheduled to kickoff his Beers On Me tour in Canada this week, but due to circumstances, the tour will now start next month on February 4th, in Missoula, Montana. So, when your plans change – what do you do if you’re Dierks Bentley?. You...
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley Falls Off Bike While Riding in the Snow

Nashville got hit with a wintry mix last week and many country stars took advantage of the snow, including Dierks Bentley. Bentley posted two videos to Instagram where he is seen riding a mountain bike through a snow covered wooded area. In the first one seen below things are going smoothly for the “Beers on Me” singer, he is even impressively maneuvering his bike through a narrow bridge, all while holding his phone in one hand.
Dierks Bentley Is Approaching His New Album With ‘Gratitude’ After Tough Two Years

When Dierks Bentley logs into a Zoom call with members of the Nashville media, he’s seated in the living room of a rustic cabin in Ashland City on the outskirts of Nashville, where he’s shooting the cover for his next album. It has those chic white walls that have become a staple in modern farmhouses, adorned with hanging cups in the kitchen and an antler lamp on the table sitting next to the singer. The aesthetic makes it clear that Bentley is going back to his country roots, approaching the new project with a renewed sense of appreciation for his career.
Story Behind the Song: Dierks Bentley ft. Hardy and Breland, ‘Beers on Me’

Dierks Bentley’s latest hit “Beers on Me,” featuring Hardy and Breland began as a promotional idea that turned into a song. The superstar singer was writing with some of his frequent collaborators in Colorado when he had the idea to gift each fan a free beer during his upcoming tour. The concept became even more elevated when Bentley came across up-and-coming country trap artist, Breland, in an article in the local alt-weekly Nashville Scene, and was so awestruck by his talent that he picked up the phone and asked Breland if he’d be willing to collaborate on “Beers on Me.” Not even 24 hours later, Breland was in the studio working his magic on the track that’s now climbing up the Top 20 on the country charts. Below, Bentley shares the story behind “Beers on Me," in his own words.
Dierks Bentley Opens New Restaurant In Downtown Denver

I'm a big fan of Dierks Bentley. I love his music and if his food is half as good as his music, this place is going to be pretty phenomenal. Country superstar Dierks Bentley has just opened his newest restaurant and bar in Colorado right across from Coors Field. Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row will feature southern-themed food and cocktails. The space was previously occupied by LODO'S Bar and Grill.
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Opens New Year’s Eve

Nearly a year ago, construction started on Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row at 1946 Market Street, a block from Coors Field. The country star's bar and venue, which will host live music five nights a week and DJs Thursdays through Sundays, is set to celebrate its grand opening on New Year's Eve.
Dierks Bentley Tickets in Missoula Or Billings. Here’s How To Win

We're kicking off 2022 with a bang as Dierks Bentley is the first big country artist to perform in Montana and XL Country is proud to welcome him!. Dierks will bring his "Beers On Me" Tour to two locations. The first stop will be on Friday, February the 4th at the Adams Center in Missoula. Dierks and his crew will then take a trip down I-90 East and play Saturday night at the First Interstate Arena in Billings on February the 5th.
Dierks Bentley’s Nashville Bar, Whiskey Row, Fined For Employing Unlicensed Security Guards After Man’s Death

Dierks Bentley’s downtown Nashville bar, Whiskey Row, is in more hot water in the wake of a man’s death on the rooftop bar in August. Last month, six security guards and one non-employee were indicted for reckless homicide and aggravated assault in the death of Dallas Barrett after security cameras showed the men holding Barrett down after an altercation.
