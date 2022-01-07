ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Next snow chance on Saturday

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday will be dry and warmer with...

kdvr.com

CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
Wbaltv.com

Potential Winter storm on track for Sunday into Monday

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. Meteorologist Ave Marie has her eye on a potential costal storm that could bring a wintry mix to the area Sunday evening.
BALTIMORE, MD
kniakrls.com

Chances Increasing for Heavy Snow Friday

The chance for accumulating snow continues to increase, especially across western and central Iowa Friday through Friday night according to the National Weather Service. Hazardous travel is expected especially during the Friday evening commute. Initial forecasts indicate widespread totals of 2-4 inches, although the overall track of the storm could change in the next few days in terms of higher amounts approaching 6+ by Saturday morning.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wearegreenbay.com

Two chances for light snow, then turning chilly again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few clouds will pass through at times through the overnight as temperatures hold steady or add a few degrees in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Skies will...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Telegram

Milder temperatures with a few chances of snow

Wednesday won't be our only shot at picking up snow. Another chance of light snow looks to pass by later on Thursday with a clipper system forecast for Friday. Friday's system will likely bring measurable snow to parts of the region along with a few areas seeing tougher travel conditions due to wind and snow. It is a little early right now to pin point the timing and placement, but we will continue to monitor our snow chances.
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Chance for accumulating snow on Friday

(Des Moines) There is a chance for accumulating snow on Friday, especially across western and central Iowa. Ashley Bury, Forecaster with the National Weather Service in Des Moines…. Bury said at this time it looks like the snow will enter northern Iowa by mid-morning and spread south/southeast through the rest...
DES MOINES, IA
Fox 59

Warmest of the week! Snow chances remain low

Cloudier day ahead, as southwest winds hold and milder air will greet you out-the-door! Temperatures are running 25° warmer than Tuesday morning and today will mark the warmest of the week. Although rather overcast…afternoon readings should reach the lower to middle 40s with southwest winds at 6-11 mph.
INDIANA STATE
pinejournal.com

Milder temperatures with a few chances of snow

ENVIRONMENT

