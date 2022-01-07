ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Great 2021 Movies You May Have Missed

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe cover a lot of movies here on Pop Culture Happy Hour, but we can't come close...

www.npr.org

tvinsider.com

‘Virgin River’ & More Shows You May Have Missed on Netflix

Bridgerton and Squid Game made big impressions in 2021 (and rightfully so), but be sure to catch these series, which may not have grabbed as many headlines but are just as worthy of a watch. Virgin River. Here’s to second chances! On this TV equivalent of comfort food, nurse Melinda...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Underrated Movie Gems You Likely Missed In 2021

2021 was a repairing year for the world of cinema. The coronavirus situation hit hard the year prior, and movies suffered greatly because of it. The balance was restored a bit as the year moved along; however, arthouse features didn’t get to make as much of a splash as they usually did in the past. With blockbuster features such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Quiet Place Part II dominating the box office, it was a struggle for smaller films to breakthrough in such a crowded market. This list will focus on great movies that came in 2021 that weren’t shown as much love at the box office as the films mentioned above. Whether it was a wide release or a streaming exclusive, these films garnered some type of buzz, but just didn’t generate much chatter beyond that amongst casual moviegoers. Let’s get started with our first gem:
MOVIES
iheart.com

NEW "Scream" Movie! Have You Seen The Trailer?!

Remember the old "Scream" movies?! Probably came out like 20 something years ago..well the movie has returned!. I'm not too crazy about scary movies lol but I'll probably watch this one!
MOVIES
imdb.com

Every Star Wars Easter Egg You May Have Missed In The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 2

Episode 2 of "The Book of Boba Fett" is an interesting one. I'm still not sure how this guy is a crime lord but also a really awesome guy, or that we needed this show after "The Mandalorian," but here we are. At least in the second episode, the fighting has gone from "Xena: Warrior Princess" to something resembling real action. (I love "Xena." I'm just clear on what it is.) Let's dive into some Easter eggs, shall we?
MOVIES
#The Movies
PopSugar

35 Movies Like 10 Things I Hate About You That Have All the Teen Movie Tropes You Love

The 1999 modern retelling of Shakespeare's comedy The Taming of the Shrew remains a cult classic over two decades later for a reason. In the rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, new student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) wants to go out with popular sophomore Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). There's just one problem: not only is Bianca more interested in senior Joey Donner, she also can't date unless her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), dates, owing to their overprotective father's rule. This leads Cameron to come up with a plan: he persuades bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to woo Kat — for a price, of course. And Patrick has certainly got his work cut out for him, since Kat is adamantly antisocial and antidating. Eventually, Patrick wins her over and starts to (gasp!) catch real feelings for her (meanwhile, we were over here catching real feelings for Heath Ledger).
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “ACHOURA” Will Have You Grieving Its Lack Of Subtlety

Starring Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi. Originally premiering in 2018, the atmospheric and moody horror film ACHOURA, director Talal Selhami’s debut feature, shares a distinct kinship with Andy Muschetti’s horror hit It (2017). The two films take place in a rural and suburban location where a monster feeds on the fear of children while hiding in plain sight. Those who come face to face with it aren’t able to process the supernatural and mystical entity, but they are able to remember. As such, ACHOURA is a genre flick that finds its villain in the grief that hangs over its victims, like a rain cloud, or a cloud of fog. That grief can linger.
MOVIES
thetacomaledger.com

Shows you may have missed and where to watch them

Netflix has been on a roll. 2021 has released a plethora of great shows for consumers to watch. Netflix, one of the many streaming services to watch these shows, has done a great job including both animated and non-animated shows to their catalog. They especially have done well in the most recent months with the release of their exclusive shows, which have taken the world by surprise.
TV SERIES

