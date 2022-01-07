‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Was Having a ‘Lot Less Fun’ Before Show Came Along

“Yellowstone” star Finn Little joined the cast in Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite. Little plays Carter on the show, who is a lot like a young Rip Wheeler. Beth meets Carter outside the hospital. She had been visiting John after the shooting that happened in Season 3’s finale, but Carter’s reason for being at the hospital is even bleaker. He’s waiting for his father to die, so Beth kind of becomes his guardian. However, Carter heavily disrespects Beth, which leads to Rip taking Carter in under his wing. Rip is meant to set him on the right path, but he may not be the best person to do so.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO