After playing, and winning, three games last week, the Wisconsin Badgers were primed for a big move up in the polls, which they did, jumping up 10 spots to No. 13 in the newest AP Poll. One player in particular was also primed to receive some honors, and boy did he ever. Johnny Davis was named National Player of the Week by NCAA.com’s Andy Katz and co-Big Ten Player of the Week by, uh, the Big Ten Conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO