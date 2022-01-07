ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook received nearly $100 million in compensation in 2021

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook received almost $100 million in compensation in 2021, a year in which he completed 10 years as the company’s CEO and led the iPhone maker to record profits during a global pandemic. His $98.7 million pay package rose more than 500%...

www.foxbusiness.com

MarketWatch

Raymond James CEO gets a 12% boost in total 2021 compensation to $13.9 million

Raymond James Financial Inc. disclosed Wednesday its proxy statement covering fiscal 2021, showing that Chief Executive Paul Reilly got a near $1.5 billion boost to total compensation following a record year financially for the financial services company. Reilly's total compensation increased to $13.91 million in fiscal 2021, which ended September, from $12.45 million a year ago. Reilly's base salary was unchanged at $500,000, but his bonus increased to $7.10 million from $4.70 million, to offset a decline in stock awards to $5.93 million from $6.98 million. While his total compensation increased 11.7% last year, the median total compensation for all of Raymond James' other employees rose 12.7% to $106,782, to bring the CEO pay ratio down to 130 to 1 from 131 to 1 in fiscal 2020. That comes after the company recorded 22% growth in revenue to a record $9.76 billion in fiscal 2021 while net income jumped 72% to $1.40 billion. Raymond James stock, which rose 0.7% in afternoon trading, has soared 58.9% over the past 12 months, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has climbed 32.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.5%.
STOCKS
Fudzilla

Tim Cook makes 1,447 times more than average Apple employee

Apple boss Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average employee at the tech giant, thanks mostly to stock awards that helped him earn a total of nearly $100 million. In 2021, the median pay for employees was $68,254, Apple said, adding it had selected a...
BUSINESS
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Tim Cook
Variety

Apple Chief Tim Cook’s Pay Package Ballooned to $98.7 Million in 2021

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple — the most valuable technology company in the world — had a compensation package worth $98.7 million last year, more than six times his haul in 2020, according to a regulatory filing. Cook’s base salary for 2021 was $3 million, unchanged from the two prior years. He received a cash bonus of $12 million for the year as well as stock options worth $82.35 million, according to Apple’s proxy statement filed Thursday. In addition, Cook received $1.39 million in other compensation, including $630,630 in security expenses and $712,488 for his personal use of private aircraft as...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Apple Boss Tim Cook Got $98.7 Million In Total 2021 Pay, More Than Six Times His 2020 Level

Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook’s 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year’s total, $82.3 million of the CEO’s compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Apple Looks Promising Thanks To CEO Cook

Apple’s simplicity allows apps like Snapchat to utilize the camera whereas Android’s complexity has forced developers to use screengrabs. Having to fill big shoes from Steve Jobs, Tim Cook became CEO of Apple (AAPL) in August 2011. No one on the planet is the same kind of visionary as Steve Jobs but Tim Cook was able to shine in different ways and be a true CEO as opposed to just the head of product. Initially some saw Cook as a questionable choice but he stepped in effectively when Jobs took leaves of absence in 2009 and 2011. My thesis is that CEO Cook has done a nice job positioning Apple for the future with respect to streamlined operations, simple product offerings, wearables, China and more.
BUSINESS
#Compensation#Apple Inc
CNBC

Here's how much money Apple CEO Tim Cook made in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook received $98.73 million in compensation in the company's fiscal 2021, according to an SEC filing published on Thursday. The majority of his compensation comes from a stock grant valued at $82 million granted on the first day of Apple's fiscal 2021 that hasn't vested yet. The...
MARKETS
Law.com

Apple GC Kate Adams Earned Nearly $27 million in Latest Year

Adams joined Apple as general counsel in 2017, after serving as the top lawyer at Honeywell International. Her base pay in fiscal 2021 was $1 million, which has not budged since 2019. She outearns the GC at most tech firms, though Alphabet's Kent Walker makes more. The general counsel of...
BUSINESS
theapplepost.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned close to $100m in stock and salary in 2021

Apple has published its annual proxy statement, scheduling its yearly meeting of shareholders for March 4, 2022. With the filing, Apple has revealed how much CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021, declaring earnings totalling $98.7 million in base salary, stock, and other compensation. Cook was paid a $3 million base...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Apple at $3tn: the enigma of Tim Cook

Two years after the death of Steve Jobs, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison claimed it was inevitable Apple would struggle under Tim Cook. You only had to look, he said, at what happened to the company in the period after Jobs was ousted in 1985. “We already know. We saw. We...
BUSINESS
CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned over $98M last year, a huge bump from $14M in 2020

Despite his salary remaining the same over the last three years, Apple CEO Tim Cook's total compensation saw a significant bump in 2021 compared to previous years. When accounting for stock awards, which totaled over $82 million, other forms of compensation and his $3 million salary, Cook earned $98.7 million last year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Apple on Thursday. In 2020, Cook earned a total of $14.7 million, which didn't include any stock awards, according to the filing. In 2019, his total compensation was $11.5 million, which also didn't contain stock awards.
MARKETS
9to5Mac

Tim Cook’s $100M payout, private jet costs, and more revealed in Apple SEC filing

Apple today published its annual proxy statement, announcing that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 4, 2022. In addition to announcing the date of the shareholders’ meeting, the proxy statement also includes a few interesting tidbits about Apple’s business over the last year, including details on executive pay and more.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Pay Rises to $98.7M in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in $98.7 million in compensation during the 2021 fiscal year, representing a whopping 569 percent increase from the previous year, according to filings submitted to the SEC on Thursday. The top Apple executive received $3 million in base salary, $12 million in non-equity compensation and $1.4 million in other compensation. The majority of Cook’s payday came from $82.3 million in stock awards, with $44.8 million from performance-based RSUs and $37.5 million from time-based RSUs. For the fiscal year ending September 2020, Cook received $14.8 million in compensation, comprising $3 million in base salary, $10.7 million in non-equity compensation,...
MARKETS
