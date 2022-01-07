ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier

By The Associated Press
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience

Unexpected Lifeforms Found Deep Beneath Antarctica's Ice Shelves

Deep below the ice shelves of Antarctica, an abundance of new and unexpected lifeforms has been discovered. They may not be big and they may not be pretty, but the surprising discovery is teaching scientists how life can persist in one of the most obscure environments on Earth. As reported...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Invasive species ‘hitchhiking’ on ships to Antarctica, study finds

Antarctica’s pristine wilderness and fragile ecosystem may be negatively impacted due to invasive species that are hitching rides through ship-borne human activities, a new study has found.Researchers from the British Antarctic Survey and the University of Cambridge have found that ship movements related to fishing, tourism, research, and supply expose the Antarctic continent to human impacts. Around 1,500 ports across the world are connected to Antarctica. When these ships enter the fragile isolated Antarctic region, they often bring in any other marine species that can cling on to the hull of ships and become a threat to the ecosystem...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
Design Taxi

Seals Donning ‘Hats’ Help Scientists Navigate Hard-To-Reach Parts of Antarctica

The continental shelves of Antarctica—regions submerged under shallow waters—are among the most fertile areas in the world’s oceans, thanks to the rich exchanges between ocean, sea ice, and ice shelf that give rise to nutrients forming in those parts. Discovering more about these waters is challenging and dangerous, however, as the ice on the shore makes them inaccessible by ship.
SCIENCE
uga.edu

UGA-led team exploring ocean productivity near Thwaites Glacier

Scientists from around the globe have embarked upon the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration(ITGC), an expedition to the Amundsen Sea Polynya in western Antarctica that includes a research team led by UGA marine sciences professor Patricia Yager:. While an array of projects associated with the expedition are focused on sea level...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
Wired

How Explosives, a Robot, and a Sled Expose a Doomsday Glacier

Two Decembers ago, Erin Pettit layered up, slapped on goggles, cued up an audio book, and went on a hike—across Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. Behind her, she dragged a sled loaded with a ground-penetrating radar, which fired pulses through a thousand feet of ice and analyzed the radio waves that bounced off the seawater below, thus building a detailed image of the glacier beneath her feet. Pettit—a glaciologist and climate scientist at Oregon State University—hiked alone through the snow, sometimes eschewing headphones for the absolute auditory stillness of the most remote landscape on Earth. “It was actually kind of an amazing, meditative field season,” she says, “I just bundled up, I went out there and pulled my sled, and just walked for miles and miles.”
TECHNOLOGY
cheddar.com

Researchers Travel to "Doomsday" Thwaites Glacier to Test Ocean Temperature

The potential collapse of the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica has been deemed a potential "doomsday event" — researchers and scientists say its melting and collapse could raise global sea levels by at least two feet, enough to destroy coastal communities around the world. One team of scientists is traveling to the Thwaites glacier to drill below in order to gauge current ocean temperatures and attempt to model possible outcomes. David Holland, professor at NYU and Principal Investigator for the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration, joins Cheddar Climate to discuss the glacier's potential collapse, his team's research plan, and more.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intense ocean freshening from melting glacier around the Antarctica during early twenty-first century

With the accelerating mass loss of Antarctic ice sheets, the freshening of the Southern Ocean coastal oceans (SOc, seas around Antarctica) is gradually intensifying, which will reduce the formation of bottom water and weaken the meridional overturning circulation, thus having a significant negative impact on the ocean's role in regulating global climate. Due to the extreme environment of the Southern Ocean and the limitations of observational techniques, our understanding of the glacier-derived freshening of SOc is still vague. We developed a method that first provided us with an expansive understanding of glacier-derived freshening progress over the SOc. Applying this method to the observational data in the SOc from 1926 to 2016, revealed that the rate of glacier-derived freshwater input reached a maximum of 268"‰Â±"‰134Â GtÂ yearâˆ’1 during the early twenty-first century. Our results indicate that during the same period, glacier melting accounted for 63%, 28%, and 92% of the total freshening occurred in the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific sectors of the SOc, respectively. This suggests that the ice shelf basal melt in West Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula plays a dominant role in the freshening of the surrounding seas.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Glaciologist made CBE for world-leading climate change research

A ground-breaking climate change researcher hopes her work on ice sheets and sea-level rise will inspire more young people, especially women and girls, to go into environmental sciences.Tavi Murray, professor of glaciology in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Swansea University has been made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.Prof Murray, whose work spans the fields of physics, geography and computer science, was recognised for her research into the contribution from glaciers and ice sheets to global sea-level rise.I very much hope to inspire young scientists, especially girls and women, to work in science and on...
SCIENCE
Eos

Machine Learning Algorithms Help Scientists Explore Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover has been exploring the Red Planet’s surface for nearly a decade, with its main mission being to determine whether Mars was once habitable. While the rover’s investigations have indeed confirmed that Mars was once a watery world filled with potentially life-sustaining chemistry, there’s still much to learn. Curiosity’s mountains of data offer an opportunity to use machine learning algorithms to investigate the planet’s surface in even more detail.
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

The World's Largest Volcano is Hidden Beneath the Ocean

These pointed rocks, also known as the Gardner Pinnacles, are all that’s visible of what many experts now consider the world’s largest volcano. (Credit: Noaa) This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "The Tip of the Volcano." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive.
SCIENCE

