Lakeview boys top Maplewood 51-35

Lapeer was able to beat Midland Dow with a complete team effort. “We couldn’t throw it in the ocean to start the game credit Dow they’re tough and play good defense trying to keep us on one side of the floor. We relied on our defense and it kept us in front.” Lapeer scored on some nice drives allowing them to take a double digit lead into half. Lapeer was slow to start the 2nd half. Then figured it out and increased the lead going into the fourth and continued to increase their lead from there. “Our guys were great tonight it’s nice having everyone come in and contribute. The guys know their roles, know what we expect, and what their teammates expect.”

LAPEER, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO