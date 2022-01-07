Lakeview boys top Maplewood 51-35

Boys’ Basketball Commodore Perry 39, Reynolds 35 PERRY TOWNSHIP – The Commodore Perry Panthers have doubled their win total from last season, beating Reynolds at home Tuesday night, 39- 35, for their second win of the season. It has taken the Panthers only nine games to get their second win after recording just one in 20 games last year. Kyle […]
The JV Boys had a home rivalry game with Harbor Light on Tuesday night. The Comets lost to the Swordsmen 63-35. Myran Thompson 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks. Gavin Smith 10 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals. Braylon Currie 8 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 1...
The following are the most recent results from boys basketball teams in the Express News/discoverhometown.com coverage area. The Slinger boys basketball team beat Cedarburg on Jan. 11, 46-39. Andrew Beers led Slinger with 15 points. The win improved Slinger’s record to 5-3 in the North Shore Conference (currently fourth) and 7-4 overall.
The Benson boys basketball team is 2-8 overall after the first 10 games of the season. During last week’s action, the Braves lost at Morris Area-CA, Thursday, 79-36, and also lost at home to Lakeview, Saturday, 72-50. The Braves had also been scheduled to play at Swanville last Tuesday night, but that game was postponed to Thursday, Jan. 27 due to weather.
Lapeer was able to beat Midland Dow with a complete team effort. “We couldn’t throw it in the ocean to start the game credit Dow they’re tough and play good defense trying to keep us on one side of the floor. We relied on our defense and it kept us in front.” Lapeer scored on some nice drives allowing them to take a double digit lead into half. Lapeer was slow to start the 2nd half. Then figured it out and increased the lead going into the fourth and continued to increase their lead from there. “Our guys were great tonight it’s nice having everyone come in and contribute. The guys know their roles, know what we expect, and what their teammates expect.”
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team topped Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11th at Red Barry Gym in Bangor, winning 56-35. Bangor led 21-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 43-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Bangor...
DeSales boys basketball coach Pat Murphy didn’t have to thumb far back in the scorebook to find what he considered senior Michael Sabatino’s best game of the season.
The way Murphy makes such a determination isn’t necessarily found in the scorebook at all, however.
James I. O'Neill's Antwon Lewis was voted the winner of the Varsity 845 High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week, for games played Jan. 3 - Jan. 9.
Lewis recorded 47.15% of the online voting conducted Monday and concluding Wednesday afternoon. Chester's Alex Bastian finished second with 39.25%. Wallkill's Kyle Krebs was third at 5.28%.
COLUMBIA (WACH) - A.C. Flora improved to 14-2 on the season as they opened region play with a win over Westwood. Flora's Junior Forward Collin Murray Boyles lead all scorers with 27 points as the Falcons took the 71-59 victory.
HENDERSON, Ky. -- Damarius Dixon hit a tiebreaking free throw with 5 seconds to play to give Henderson County a 36-35 win over Christian County on Tuesday.
With both teams missing players because of COVID protocols, the game lacked much of a rhythm.
