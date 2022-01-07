ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

JAN. 6 INSURRECTION: A YEAR L ATER

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Side by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

Senator Whitehouse releases statement to commemorate one-year anniversary of the Jan 6 insurrection

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) released the following statement to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol:. “One year ago today, I watched from the window in my Capitol office as insurrectionists sent by the former President launched an assault to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Today, I’m thinking of the United States Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police, and all of the law enforcement officers who lost their lives or were injured protecting our Capitol. We owe them all a debt of gratitude for their bravery and service.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ater#Insurrection#Ap#Republican#Democratic
CBS Baltimore

One Year Later, Maryland Congressmen Mfume and Ruppersberger Reflect on Jan. 6 Insurrection

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland congressmen are reflecting back on the January 6th insurrection a year after it happened. “You know it’s something you’d like to think is a nightmare that didn’t happen but it did happen,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. On that day, Mfume recalled counting votes to certify the election and then heard people banging at the door to the house floor. He then went down to the basement of the Capitol to get to his office and along the way, saw people running and yelling and then heard a noise he had never heard before. “I heard the sirens as I...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Capitol rioter makes tearful apology as she’s sentenced

A Capitol rioter made a tearful apology as she was sentenced for taking part in the 6 January insurrection.Esther Schwemmer, 56, told a judge she was “deeply ashamed” of taking part in the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington DC last year.“Nothing about it was Christ-like … I hope with time I can forgive myself,” she told US District Judge Dabney Friedrich.Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced on Monday to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her part in the riot.She must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, which prosecutors have estimated...
PROTESTS
indybay.org

One Year After Jan 6 Insurrection & Rise Of Fascism With Vermont AFL-CIO Pres Van Deusen

One year after the insurrection and attempted coup at the US capitol, Vermont AFL-CIO Labor Council president David Van Deusen talks about what happened a year ago at the capitol and the and the growth of fascism since last year's events. He also discusses the role of labor in challenging the growth of fascism and the failures of Biden and the Democratic Party to challenge capital.
VERMONT STATE
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, democracy has not been rebuilt

I remember Jan. 6, 2021, as one of those “time stop” moments. It’s how my parents described scary events to me as a child: ones that you can recall exactly where you were and what you were doing. My mom’s main example was the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster — she was watching it on TV in class.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy