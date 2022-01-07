JAN. 6 INSURRECTION: A YEAR L ATER

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland congressmen are reflecting back on the January 6th insurrection a year after it happened. “You know it’s something you’d like to think is a nightmare that didn’t happen but it did happen,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. On that day, Mfume recalled counting votes to certify the election and then heard people banging at the door to the house floor. He then went down to the basement of the Capitol to get to his office and along the way, saw people running and yelling and then heard a noise he had never heard before. “I heard the sirens as I...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO