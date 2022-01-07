JAN. 6 INSURRECTION: A YEAR L ATER

A Capitol rioter made a tearful apology as she was sentenced for taking part in the 6 January insurrection.Esther Schwemmer, 56, told a judge she was “deeply ashamed” of taking part in the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington DC last year.“Nothing about it was Christ-like … I hope with time I can forgive myself,” she told US District Judge Dabney Friedrich.Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced on Monday to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her part in the riot.She must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, which prosecutors have estimated...
