Five Questions With: Mark A. Sitcoske

DENVER (CBS4) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, which means now is the perfect time to remind the women in your life to get their annual checkup. Something incredible about this cancer is that is it one of the few that can be entirely eliminated. That’s possible through either the HPV, or human papillomavirus, vaccination, or through screening with pap smears and HPV testing. “The HPV vaccine is eligible for girls and boys, starting as early as the age of nine years old, up until the age of 26,” says Dr. Allison Staley from Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology. For some women,...

CANCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO