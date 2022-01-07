ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Five Questions With: Mark A. Sitcoske

Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark A. Sitcoske | CEO, High Purity New England 1. What type of...

pbn.com

Comments / 0

Related
fsu.edu

Five questions: FSU researcher explains work to treat corneal disease

A Florida State University technology developed to treat an incurable eye condition has proven so effective in clinical trials that investors have funded a third portion of Series A financing for Trefoil Therapeutics to support the further creation of treatments for corneal disease. Professor of Biomedical Sciences Michael Blaber, who...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Denver

Cervical Cancer Is One Of The Only Cancers That Can Be Entirely Eliminated

DENVER (CBS4) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, which means now is the perfect time to remind the women in your life to get their annual checkup. Something incredible about this cancer is that is it one of the few that can be entirely eliminated. That’s possible through either the HPV, or human papillomavirus, vaccination, or through screening with pap smears and HPV testing. “The HPV vaccine is eligible for girls and boys, starting as early as the age of nine years old, up until the age of 26,” says Dr. Allison Staley from Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology. For some women,...
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

How does excess sugar affect the developing brain throughout childhood and adolescence? A neuroscientist who studies nutrition explains

Parents often stress about their kids’ sugar intake, but it can be hard to know how much is too much – or what to do about it. Glucose – a simple sugar that forms the basis of most carbohydrate-rich food – is the primary source of energy for the brain. Healthy brains require a continuous source of energy and nutrients to fuel growth, learning and development. However, that doesn’t mean extra consumption of sugar is good for the developing brain. In fact, too much sugar can actually be detrimental to the normal growth of the brain. I am a clinical...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Multiple Sclerosis#Purity#Leukemia#High Purity New England 1
recordargusnews.com

Researchers studying cause, treatment for long COVID-19

Dear Doctors: When are treatments for long COVID going to be available? I had COVID-19 in the very beginning, when there were no tests for it yet, and I’ve never really recovered. Is long COVID still happening to people who are getting sick now? Dear Reader: As many of you know by now, the term “long COVID” refers to the […]
SCIENCE
Twin Falls Times-News

Doctors transplant pig heart into a patient

U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life - a first for medical science. While it's too soon to know if the operation really will work, it marks a step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants. Doctors at University of Maryland School of Medicine said Monday the patient is doing well three days after surgery. The patient is 57-year-old David Bennett, a Maryland handyman too sick to get a human heart.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Study reveals factors which influence unhealthy ageing in middle aged women

Researchers have pinpointed the factors which can influence whether or not a middle aged women ages healthily as she enters retirement.Experts said there are a number of factors which can influence a 55-year old woman’s health for the next decade.Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US studied various variables to establish whether any are linked to “clinically important declines in physical health” over a 10-year period, starting when a woman turns 55.Whether or not they smoke;Their weight;How educated they are;Any other illnesses including diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and osteoarthritis;If they have 'clinically significant' depression; andIf they...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Rise in autoimmune diseases linked to popularity of fast food in Western diets

Experts believe that the high volume of processed food in Western diets may be leading to a rise in autoimmune disease throughout the world.Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London say that more people are suffering because their immune systems are unable to differentiate between healthy cells and outside micro-organisms that have invaded the body.James Lee and Carola Vinuesa, both group leaders at the biomedical research institute, are leading two separate research groups that are aiming to help identify what the exact causes of autoimmune disease are.Autoimmune diseases occur when the body’s natural defence system becomes confused and mistakenly...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Providence Business News

URI professor finds hope a powerful tool against vaccine hesitancy

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A University of Rhode Island professor has found that messages of hope may help allay some fears surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. Medhi Hossain, an assistant professor of marketing, conducted a study in January and February of 2021, as vaccines were being rolled out. He found that suspicion...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy