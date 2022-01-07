ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

BIBLE THOUGHT

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

“Therefore, with minds that are alert and fully sober, set your hope on...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Fox News

Pope Francis should let Catholics pray like Catholics

A growing share of Americans—three in 10—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
RELIGION
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Ignorance
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Bible Time with Pastor Dennis: Savior

Pastor Dennis of First Baptist Church of Port Huron comes in the studio for a new episode of Bible Time with Pastor Dennis. What makes a savior? In this episode, Pastor Dennis discusses this thought-provoking question and has us reflect on what it means to truly be saved. As well, he reminds us of the savior who will save us from the danger of damnation: Jesus Christ.
PORT HURON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
outreachmagazine.com

Pastor’s Toolbox: The Filament Bible

Filament Bible Combines God’s Word and New Technology. In 2020, American Bible Society research found that millennials have a high level of Scripture engagement, reading God’s Word just about equally in print (48%) and digital (52%) formats. With a growing number of people incorporating digital content into their study of Scripture, church leaders can benefit by doing the same.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & the Bible: Ashes In My Bible

I used to make New Year’s resolutions. I had several declarations tied up into one, which was to get free from ALL my addictions. So every December 31, I would vow to quit, stop and change. But I never made it past January 1 before I found myself lighting...
RELIGION
Times-Republican

What is the story of the Bible?

The Bible is the best selling book in history. Portions of the ancient scriptures have been translated into over 3400 different languages. Those who are Christians claim the Bible as their holy book and many of them commit to reading it throughout the year. With all of the significance around...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Important lessons from the Bible

Starting a new year brings thoughts of a new beginning, which can only happen if the past is understood and present changes can be made. Finding ways to cope with and improve one’s life requires wisdom, courage and strength. The topic this week includes a review of three biblical characters who made necessary changes to help others and maintain or obtain their faith.
RELIGION
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Hal Taussig: Careful, creative Bible revisions

Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away. (Matthew 24:35) This sentiment is expressed in at least five other places in the Bible, and yet perhaps the most erudite institution of biblical scholars has just released 20,000 changes in the Bible. An update to the...
RELIGION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A new edition of the Bible, with 20,000 revisions

"Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away." This sentiment is expressed in at least five other places in the Bible, and yet perhaps the most erudite institution of biblical scholars has just released 20,000 changes in the Bible. An update to the New Revised...
RELIGION
Longview Daily News

Letter: World War III is in the Bible

My father fought in World War I, the war that was to end all wars. Then came World War II. In the 1950s, many were discussing the possibility of World War III. In Matthew chapter 24, it speaks of wars, rumors of wars and nations rising against nations as a sign of Jesus coming again and to an end of the world as we know it.
LONGVIEW, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy