BIBLE THOUGHT

Many surviving artworks of them are older than this piece, which dates back to the 18th century A.D. In the image, Jesus is portrayed as standing amid a small crowd of other people. Text above the image reads, “Earliest known image of Jesus & his disciples. Coptic Museum in Cairo, Egypt.”
The Archaeological Survey of Israel describes it this way Gold ring from Roman times with the image used by the early Christians as a symbol of Jesus Discovered by archaeologists on the Mediterranean coast of Israel. The company said the jewelry contained a green gem carved with the image of...
Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
A post shared on Facebook over 150 times claims Pope Francis said the Bible is “outdated” and will be replaced. Pope Francis has not made such an announcement. The claim appears to stem from a satire article. Fact Check:. The image in the Facebook post shows what appears...
A growing share of Americans—three in 10—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
What is the truth about unicorns and the Bible? Can unicorns be found in the Bible?. We will review what the unicorn in Christianity stands for. The verses about unicorns in the King James Version will additionally be referred to in this article.
Pastor Dennis of First Baptist Church of Port Huron comes in the studio for a new episode of Bible Time with Pastor Dennis. What makes a savior? In this episode, Pastor Dennis discusses this thought-provoking question and has us reflect on what it means to truly be saved. As well, he reminds us of the savior who will save us from the danger of damnation: Jesus Christ.
Filament Bible Combines God’s Word and New Technology. In 2020, American Bible Society research found that millennials have a high level of Scripture engagement, reading God’s Word just about equally in print (48%) and digital (52%) formats. With a growing number of people incorporating digital content into their study of Scripture, church leaders can benefit by doing the same.
I used to make New Year’s resolutions. I had several declarations tied up into one, which was to get free from ALL my addictions. So every December 31, I would vow to quit, stop and change. But I never made it past January 1 before I found myself lighting...
The Bible is the best selling book in history. Portions of the ancient scriptures have been translated into over 3400 different languages. Those who are Christians claim the Bible as their holy book and many of them commit to reading it throughout the year. With all of the significance around...
Starting a new year brings thoughts of a new beginning, which can only happen if the past is understood and present changes can be made. Finding ways to cope with and improve one’s life requires wisdom, courage and strength. The topic this week includes a review of three biblical characters who made necessary changes to help others and maintain or obtain their faith.
Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away. (Matthew 24:35) This sentiment is expressed in at least five other places in the Bible, and yet perhaps the most erudite institution of biblical scholars has just released 20,000 changes in the Bible. An update to the...
My father fought in World War I, the war that was to end all wars. Then came World War II. In the 1950s, many were discussing the possibility of World War III. In Matthew chapter 24, it speaks of wars, rumors of wars and nations rising against nations as a sign of Jesus coming again and to an end of the world as we know it.
