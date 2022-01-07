BIBLE THOUGHT

Pastor Dennis of First Baptist Church of Port Huron comes in the studio for a new episode of Bible Time with Pastor Dennis. What makes a savior? In this episode, Pastor Dennis discusses this thought-provoking question and has us reflect on what it means to truly be saved. As well, he reminds us of the savior who will save us from the danger of damnation: Jesus Christ.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO