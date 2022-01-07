ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Gastroparesis Treatment

hopkinsmedicine.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accurate diagnosis is necessary to treating gastroparesis, since the treatment depends on the cause. If your doctor diagnosed an underlying disease or condition that is causing the gastroparesis, the treatment will focus on correcting or reversing that condition; if there is no underlying cause or if it is not possible...

www.hopkinsmedicine.org

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

Truth, Lies and COVID Treatment

Two Southern California doctors caught the FDA, CDC, and NIH in a big fat lie. They did a study involving 7,000 of their own patients. While the official position has been that there is no effective early outpatient treatment for COVID-19, Dr. George Fareed and Dr. Brian Tyson treated their patients with a repurposed cocktail of safe and commonly used drugs that have been approved for other diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Treatments and home remedies for a sinus infection

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The sinuses are air-filled cavities that surround the nose. The ethmoid sinuses are between the eyes. The sphenoids are in the middle of the head. A sinus infection occurs when excess mucus blocks the sinuses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Foot Allergy Treatment

There are various foot allergy treatment options that are available. The first step is to identify the specific allergen and remove it from your environment. If this is not possible, you may need to take medication or use a topical cream to help reduce the symptoms. If you are experiencing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
asapland.com

Typhoid Disease Treatment

Typhoid fever is treated with antibiotics. The choice of antibiotic depends on the severity of the illness and the person’s age and health. Some antibiotics, such as azithromycin, can be taken as a single dose. Other antibiotics, such as ceftriaxone, may require two to four doses per day for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

Treatment: Biktarvy for Kids

Biktarvy, which has become a popular single-tablet HIV regimen since it was approved for adults in 2018, is now available for small children. Biktarvy, from Gilead Sciences, is a once-daily pill containing the integrase inhibitor bictegravir, tenofovir alafenamide and emtricitabine. In October 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the all-in-one pill for children who weigh between 14 and 25 kilograms, or about 30 to 55 pounds; 30 pounds is a typical weight for a 2-year-old child. The small pill contains lower doses of the three medications, taking into account children’s lower weight. The FDA approved Biktarvy both for children starting treatment for the first time and for those who already have an undetectable viral load on their current therapy and wish to switch to a new regimen. Approval was supported by a study of 22 children, 91% of whom maintained viral suppression after six months on the pill. No new adverse events or laboratory abnormalities were observed, making the treatment as safe for children as it is for adults.
KIDS
asapland.com

What is The Flatulence Treatment?

Many people love eating beans and other legumes rich in proteins. Of course, this is a very healthy thing to do as it will help your body have all the required amino acids that it needs. However, if you have been eager to try out these products but have grown...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Headache Treatment Recipe

1. Heat the water until it is boiling. 2. Add the honey and lemon juice, and stir well. 3. Drink the mixture while it is still hot. The benefits of this recipe are that it is easy to make and can help relieve headaches quickly. Honey is a natural pain reliever, and lemon juice helps flush out toxins from the body. This recipe can be used as often as needed, and it is safe for both adults and children.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
yoursun.com

Scoliosis treatment options

My granddaughter was diagnosed with a severe case of scoliosis. What is scoliosis and what treatments are available?. Scoliosis is a side-to-side curvature of the spine that can occur in about 1 in 300 children. In growing children, curves can progress rapidly, especially during the adolescent growth spurt. Growth plates,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drweil.com

Turkey Tail Mushrooms For Cancer Treatment?

What does the latest research say about turkey tail mushrooms and cancer?. A number of studies suggest that turkey tail mushroom (Trametes versicolor) shows promise as a complementary treatment for people with cancer. In 2012, a small phase I clinical trial looked at the effects of turkey tail mushrooms on nine women with stages I-III breast cancer who had completed radiation therapy or chemotherapy. Results showed that immune function was enhanced in those who took daily doses of turkey tail in pill form. (The actual product used in the study was Host Defense Turkey Tail from Fungi Perfecti.) The researchers reported that the improved immune response was dose dependent and that none of the subjects suffered any adverse effects.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Future Treatment Approaches for HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD: Dr Kim, do you notice anything with your medical oncologists pattern wise in terms of how they approach these patients?. Edward Kim, MD: Our medical oncologists see them when the patients progress on the systemic therapy. We have inside discussions that for individuals who may have issues coming in, either they live far away and certainly not in New York, but elsewhere, rural areas, maybe an oral agent is easier than coming in for infusions every couple of weeks, 3 to 4 weeks, or whatever the regimen would be. That may be a potential advantage in that type of situation. The majority of our patients now, with the IMbrave150 data, tend to get atezo-bev [atezolizumab plus bevacizumab] first line as long as all those issues aren’t in play for the hypertension, varices, etc. We will combine them with locoregional therapy, usually Y-90 [yttrium-90 radioembolization]. And there are no data to really support this, but we’ve started with the atezolizumab component and held the bevacizumab due to issues with transarterial therapies in bevacizumab, and then once they receive the Y-90 or a chemoembolization, start the bevacizumab component right afterward. But again, this is all in the setting of a multidisciplinary conference.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Polycythemia a Cancer? Causes, Symptoms, Treatment

Polycythemia can be caused by polycythemia vera, a type of blood cancer that results when bone marrow makes too many red blood cells. Polycythemia (also called polyglobulia) is a disease in which the hematocrit level (volume of red blood cells) and hemoglobin concentration are raised in the peripheral blood. This may be because of an increase in the number of red blood cells or a decrease in plasma volume. This causes blood thickening and slows blood flow, which can lead to serious problems. Treatment of polycythemia includes treating any underlying conditions, if possible, and bringing down blood cell levels.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Medicine#Drugs#Alternative Medicine#Gastroparesis#Medication Endoscopic#Pureeing#Prokinetic
asapland.com

Stomach Acidity And its Treatment

Acidity is a condition in which a person experiences discomfort in the stomach. It has many causes, and it varies from person to person. The most common cause of acidity is eating the wrong foods. Acid reflux:. Has anyone ever experienced acid reflux? This problem becomes severe when you have...
HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: Glioblastoma & treatment

Police say the heat from the overworked engine is believed to have caused the fire. 16 Helps You: Safety concerns at Bittersweet/Cleveland roundabout. We've heard from concerned viewers about the lack of street lighting at the Bittersweet Road and Cleveland Road roundabout, even though there are several light poles. Parents...
SOUTH BEND, IN
POZ

Concerns: Hep C Treatment

The number of people treated with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapy for hepatitis C has steadily declined, reaching a low point in 2020. According to the IQVIA prescription claims database, 843,329 people in the United States started treatment from 2014 through 2020. Just over 109,000 were treated in 2014—the first year next-generation DAAs were available—rising to more than 164,000 in 2015, reflecting a backlog of people awaiting simpler, more effective treatment. Between 114,000 and 134,000 people were treated each year from 2016 through 2019. But the number fell to about 84,000 in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic—far below the 260,000 people who would need to be treated annually to eliminate hepatitis C as a public health threat by 2030. The proportion of baby boomers and those covered by commercial insurance or Medicare declined over time, while the proportion of younger people and those on Medicaid rose, reflecting a shift in the hepatitis C epidemic in conjunction with the opioid crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy