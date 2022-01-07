ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ten-Guins! Pens win 10th straight, 6-2 over Flyers

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins won 10 straight games for the sixth time...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: 3 Trade Destinations for Claude Giroux

Through 35 games for the Philadelphia Flyers, things have not gone according to plan. They are two games under .500 and sit five points back of the second wild-card spot with four more games played than the Boston Bruins. There is still time to make a comeback, but not a lot to start moving in the right direction.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Guentzel
Person
Bryan Rust
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Hextall Blasted by Clarke, Malkin & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Bobby Clarke Let Loose on Ron...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
The Hockey News

Bobby Clarke: "None of Our Scouts Wanted Nolan Patrick"

Bobby Clarke has some thoughts, and he's going to share them. The former Philadelphia Flyers legend and current team senior vice president made quite the splash when he appeared on "The Cam & Strick Podcast" on Tuesday, offering his unfiltered thoughts on former Flyers GM Ron Hextall and the job he did in building the roster prior to his dismissal in 2018.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Flyers Notes: Cancelation, Giroux, Brown, Hextall

The late-night cancelation of today’s Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes game is raising eyebrows all across the league, especially after the Flyers took the ice today for practice. The team seemingly has enough players to continue their season, even if several key ones would be missing tonight’s game. In an email to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now, deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote that the decision to postpone was “based on totality of circumstances” and that the league stands by it.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy