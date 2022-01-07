ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The retirees and former workers of St. Paul’s will meet...

www.recordargusnews.com

shoredailynews.com

Hallwood Police Story Correction

In a recent story concerning the Hallwood Police officer we reported his salary. Town Clerk Danny Shrieves informed us that Allan Poulson does not work full time for the town. He only works part time and is paid $25 per hour only for the hours worked. Shrieves said that the annual police budget for the town is $10,000 which includes automobile expenses. The figure reported in the court records includes other income sources.
HALLWOOD, VA
recordargusnews.com

JUST OUT AND ABOUT

Several Canada geese were seen in the water and along the snow-dusted banks of the Shenango River Friday in Riverside Park. According to the National Audubon Society, the Canada goose mainly eats plant materials, including grasses, aquatic plants, seeds and berries, and are typically within close distance of water and their food source.
ANIMALS
recordargusnews.com

2022 Eagle Fest

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — Although the temperature was half of what it was last year for the Shenango River Lake Eagle Fest, which drew close to 1,000 attendees, it did not deter the wildlife enthusiasts Saturday at Chestnut Run Swim Beach and recreation areas surrounding the lake sponsored by the Shenango River Watchers. The second annual Shenango River Lake Eagle Fest […]
SOCIETY
lincolnsquirrel.com

Addendum and correction

The January 6 story headlined “Covid surge leads to temporary closures in Lincoln” has been updated to include Covid-19 cases reported to the Lincoln Public Schools on January 6. The date of McFall’s first letter to the community posted on LincolnTalk was also corrected; it was on January 5, not January 6.
LINCOLN, MA
Detroit News

Corrections & clarifications

The Detroit News promptly corrects factual errors or clarifies misleading information. Please let us know if you think we may have published incorrect or misleading information. Call us at (800) 678-4115. Fax us at (313) 496-5400. Email us at correct@detroitnews.com. Please indicate whether you're responding to content online or in...
DETROIT, MI

