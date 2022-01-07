Igor Shesterkin-less Rangers ripped by Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — The setup was perfect, with the Rangers coming off three thrilling wins as head coach Gerard Gallant and winger Ryan Reaves prepared to face their former team, the Golden Knights, on the road for the first time since the two came to New York.

But their grand return was quickly overshadowed by a heap of shoddy defense and pregame news that No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin had entered COVID-19 protocol, and the Rangers fell 5-1 to the Golden Knights in front of 18,117 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Rangers, who now venture to California for three games.

“Definitely didn’t want to come in here and get beat like that,” Reaves said. “Tough way to go out, for sure.”

Both Gallant and Reaves received a heartfelt tribute video on the scoreboard and a loud ovation from the Vegas crowd, but the fourth-line winger admitted that he was affected by it more than he expected to be.

Mark Stone celebrates after scoring a goal on Alexandar Georgiev during the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

“I was a little flustered for the rest of the game,” Reaves said. “When you’re attached to a city like I was here and, you know, had some good times here. Memories kind of start flooding in a bit. I’m not an emotional guy, I wasn’t expecting that at all, but it got to me a little bit. It messed with my game a little bit.”

Just before puck drop, the Rangers announced that Shesterkin, who was likely going to start, had entered COVID-19 protocol. That forced the Rangers to turn to backup Alexandar Georgiev, who finished with 30 saves in the loss.

The bulk of the game’s action came in the second period, in which the Rangers trailed by a goal at the start. Just 52 seconds into the middle frame, Chris Kreider wired one from the top of the circle to even the score 1-1 off probably the farthest shot he has taken this season.

The Rangers grew increasingly careless with the puck and left Georgiev out to dry on more than one occasion while giving up several odd-man rushes.

Vegas ultimately posted two goals later in the period to take a 3-1 lead into the final 20 minutes. Winger Mark Stone made the Rangers pay for one of the many odd-man rushes they gave up, finishing a stellar passing sequence by kicking the puck in. The goal went under review, but it was upheld.

Mattias Janmark then breezed right by Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek to pick the top corner of the net at 13:08 to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead.

Alexandar Georgiev started in place of Igor Shesterkin, who was placed in COVID protocol.

Defensively, the second period was a bit of a mess for the Rangers.

“When they scored the second goal, it just seemed like everything went the wrong way,” Gallant said. “We didn’t compete anymore, we didn’t have the hard work, real disappointed in the last 35 minutes.”

At one point, Gallant switched up the defensive pairs to try and get the Rangers to lock it down. He put Hajek with Adam Fox, while Ryan Lindgren skated with Zac Jones. It didn’t help much and Gallant reverted back to his original lineup by the third period.

Former Ranger Brett Howden and Jonathan Marchessault capped the scoring in the third. Of Howden’s four goals in his first season in Vegas, two have come against the Rangers.

“We made a lot of mistakes tonight,” Gallant said. “The first 25 minutes we played a perfect game plan to come in here and try to beat this hockey team. After that, it fell apart. We started turning those pucks over at the blue lines, we started defending in our ‘D’ zone instead of playing.

“We started giving them time, when you let them go ‘D’ to ‘D’ and get pucks to the net and win battles, you’re not going to beat that team.”