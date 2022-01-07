ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How valid are at-home rapid tests with omicron variant?

By Dan Kerman
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new study of 30 individuals finds most omicron cases were infectious for several days before being detected by a-home rapid antigen tests using nasal swabs.

“Pretty much everyone with a rapid test eventually turned positive so it was picking up people over time but initially the rapid test may be negative,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

The study has yet to undergo scientific review and UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says he would like to see a much larger study done.

Still, he says it speaks to the fact one can’t count on testing alone to protect themselves or others.

“For visiting grandma for example if she is not boosted and you may have had a hi risk exposure or you went to a big get together or family reunion before visiting grandma to be safe you may want to put that mask on even if you have had a negative test so that’s what it tells me,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Chin-Hong says those rapid tests may not identify all of those infected before they transmit the virus, they remain beneficial because they still pick up the vast majority of people when they are most infectious.

The study also found PCR tests of saliva proved to identify omicron quicker, if a further study finds that to be true, it could lead to at-home testing where the mouth or throat are swabbed instead of the nose.

Comments / 3

SammyC2357
4d ago

How valid are these tests. They are valid enough to have the government track you down like a criminal.😳

Reply
4
 

