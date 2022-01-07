ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into a tree in Clovis

By Stephen Jones
 5 days ago

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis police officers arrested a man they say was driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his car into a tree Thursday night.

Police said they were called just after 9:00 p.m. on reports of a car that had crashed into a tree on Shaw Avenue just east of Cherry Lane.

When officers arrived, they say they found the man unresponsive.

Once they were able to get him to become conscious officers say they were able to determine he was under the influence of alcohol.

The man was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, police say.

