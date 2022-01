Captain Joe Root has offered his renewed support to Chris Silverwood after the England head coach rejoined the squad ahead of the final Ashes Test.Silverwood missed his side’s hard-earned draw in Sydney last week, watching the drama from isolation in Melbourne as he recovered from coronavirus.Having presided over three convincing defeats and been absent from the morale-boosting rescue job, nobody will be keener than Silverwood to end the series on a high in Friday’s day/night clash in Hobart.Indeed, it is now impossible that his future depends on it.After more than two years in the top job, the Test side...

