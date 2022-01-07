ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning star Kucherov returns from lower-body injury

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov returned to the lineup Thursday night against Calgary after missing 32 games with a lower-body injury that required surgery. Kucherov got hurt chasing a puck during the third...

WGRZ TV

Kucherov leads Lightning over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Nikita Kucherov scored a hat trick, Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-1. Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat extended his scoring streak to four games, and the Lightning got three assists from Alex Killorn and two from Victor Hedman. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves for his 20th win of the season. Tampa Bay has won three of four following a three-game skid to keep pace with the Florida Panthers atop the NHL standings with 53 points. Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres, who have lost seven in a row at home.
NHL
Sacramento Bee

Tampa Bay hosts Vancouver after Kucherov’s 3-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (16-16-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-9-5, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Nikita Kucherov scored three goals in the Lightning's 6-1 win over the Sabres. The Lightning have gone 12-4-3 in home games. Tampa Bay is 10th...
NHL
Reuters

Lightning bury Sabres behind Nikita Kucherov's hat trick

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov recorded his fourth career hat trick - his first goals since October -- as the Lightning pounded the host Buffalo Sabres 6-1 on Tuesday night. Following a 32-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Kucherov tallied twice in the second period - his second and third goals overall and first since netting against Detroit in the season’s second game on Oct. 14.
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
Yardbarker

Valimaki leaves Stockton Heat game Sunday with lower-body injury

Stockton Heat defenceman Juuso Valimaki made an early exit from Sunday’s game against the Ontario Reign after suffering a lower-body injury. The Heat announced Valimaki’s injury before the start of the third period. The 23-year-old defenceman took part in the first two periods before being ruled out for the third.
HOCKEY
Sacramento Bee

Calgary takes on Ottawa on 3-game skid

Ottawa Senators (9-18-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (17-10-6, fourth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Calgary aims to stop its three-game slide when the Flames play Ottawa. The Flames are 4-3-4 at home. Calgary has scored 102 goals and is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals...
NHL

