The Bucks caught many by surprise when they elected to part ways with DeMarcus Cousins. Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski and host JR Radcliffe take a look at that decision, as well as the one to guarantee the rest of Wesley Matthews' contract. Plus: the team's recent slump, a comparison between Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson, Jrue Holiday as Team MVP and a Badgers-tinged "One Quick Buck." Oh, and the complications of the zipper merge.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO