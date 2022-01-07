NBA extending COVID-19 restrictions for non-boosted players amid outbreak

The 2022 NBA race for MVP sees Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks‘ very own Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head for the title. Last week, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks faced off for the first time this season. The last time the teams both met was in Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. On Friday, the Bucks defeated the Nets 121-108. While KD scored 29 points, made nine rebounds and seven assists, it was not enough to keep the Bucks at bay. The most recent match saw Antetokounmpo hit 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes, marking his seventh consecutive 30+ point game against the Nets and the longest streak against a single opponent. Post-game, Antetokounmpo talked about the challenge of facing the Nets,

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO