Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Manchester United squared off against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the 3rd Round of the ongoing edition of the FA Cup. A nail-biting game as Manchester United edges out a win against Aston Villa, courtesy of a Scott McTominay header. It was Villa who started the game on the front foot though but unfortunately didn’t have anything to show for it. The Villains did put the ball in the back of the net twice but unfortunately got flagged for offside in both instances. They started to mount considerable pressure in the dying moments of the game but the Red Devils persevered and managed the game well to advance into the next round of the FA Cup.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO