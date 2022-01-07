ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elvis Costello and the Imposters Bid a Stomping ‘Farewell, OK’ on New Song

By Althea Legaspi
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElvis Costello and the Imposters have released new song “Farewell, OK.” It’s the third single from upcoming album, The Boy Named If, which arrives Jan. 14. The song follows previously released LP singles “Paint the Red Rose Blue” and “Magnificent Hurt.”. “Like a...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

George Harrison Once Said There Was One Newer Band That Gave Him A ‘Buzz’

George Harrison was a pretty tough music critic. As one of The Beatles members, he was inspired by other artists but didn’t often love listening to any of the newer music that came out. He admitted that he loved old-school music and preferred to listen to music from the ’50s and ’60s. However, there was one newer band that his son, Dhani showed him that gave him a “buzz.”
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Costello
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Elvis Presley Songs

Ever since Elvis Presley put out the eleventh song of his career (his version of “I Got A Woman,” which came out in August 1956), folks have been debating what his top 10 songs are… and with each consecutive release through the decades, that debate has become more and more difficult.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Elvis Costello: ‘They’ll mark my death with two songs I didn’t write’

On the inauspicious date of Friday, March 13 2020, Elvis Costello was on stage at the Hammersmith Apollo with his band the Imposters, performing the encore to what would be the last big gig held in London before the first Covid lockdown. That morning’s front pages had led with a government warning that “many more families are going to lose loved ones” and a smattering of empty seats in the venue testified to a growing sense of public unease. Costello’s response? He launched into a storming rendition of his apocalyptic 1991 rocker Hurry Down Doomsday (The Bugs Are Taking Over); sample lyric: “Better make like a fly if you don’t want to die.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish
celebrityaccess.com

Elvis Costello To Stop Performing Oliver’s Army Due To Controversial Lyrics

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Elvis Costello announced that he plans to forego future live performances of Oliver’s Army, his most successful hit, over some of the lyrics. The song, written about political and religious conflict in Northern Ireland, includes a racial slur used to describe Irish Catholics. When Costello released the track in 1979, it peaked at #2 on the UK Singles Chart, and was his highest charting hit.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

(Listen) Elvis Costello’s “Farewell, OK” Is the Sensational Lead Single from His New 4 Star Album

Elvis Costello’s “The Boy Named If” arrives next Friday, the first single appears today. “Farewell, OK” is the lead off track on what I think is a 4 star album. What makes this all so exciting is that Costello’s “Look Now,” which won a Grammy two years ago, isn’t very old and there was a very good album in between “(“Hey Clockface”).
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Elvis Costello Recalls Early Punk Attitude

Elvis Costello looked back at his early self while promoting his latest album, A Boy Named If, which drops on Friday (January 14th). When asked about his legendary ban from Saturday Night Live after the Attractions' 1977 appearance when he stopped performing the previously-rehearsed song “Less Than Zero” to launch into the then-unreleased “Radio Radio.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Salon

Elvis Costello on divisive song “Oliver’s Army," tells radio stations: "Just don't play the record!"

English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello will no longer perform his 1979 hit single "Oliver's Army" and urges radio stations to stop playing it too. The song's lyrics — which comment on the Troubles, an ethno-nationalist conflict in Northern Ireland during the late 1960s — contain the N-word to describe Irish Catholics in a criticism of their degrading treatment.
MUSIC
abc17news.com

New this week: ‘Peacemaker,’ Elvis Costello and Macbeth film

This week’s new entertainment releases include new albums from Elvis Costello and The Lumineers, and John Cena reprises his “The Suicide Squad” role in the DC universe spin-off series “Peacemaker.” In Joel Coen’s first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, which is streaming on Apple TV+. And it’s time to say goodbye to a movie franchise: The “Hotel Transylvania” films are now a decade old and the fourth installment, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” is to be its last entry. It makes its debut Friday on Amazon Prime.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Elvis Costello tops this week’s new music releases

The new music year kicks into gear this week with releases by Elvis Costello, the Lumineers, Earl Sweatshirt, Cat Power, Skillet and other formidable players... Album of the Week: Elvis Costello is still going strong 45 years after his debut, and “The Boy Named If” (Capitol) finds the rock ‘n’ roll bard and his Imposters musing on the transition from youth to adulthood. You can dig in deep via a limited edition that accompanies the songs with illustrated short stories, while 8-Track tape and Flexi-disc versions are coming later this year.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Elvis Costello and The Imposters Show Their Fangs on Fiery Return to Form The Boy Named If

I first became aware of Elvis Costello’s music after hearing the reggae noir of the My Aim Is True single “Watching The Detectives” on my local Manchester, Vermont, alternative-rock station WEQX, and since then, his brash and over-enunciated, detailed narration has been a near-constant companion in my life. Recently, my wife made an offhand remark about Costello that kind of cracked his whole thing open and helped me to appreciate him even more. We were listening to Trust while cleaning our house when she described him as “edgy restaurant rock.” I knew she intended it as a well-timed, expertly executed burn on Declan McManus. But it could also be one of the more perfect descriptions I’ve heard of his persona as a brash, quick-witted songsmith who could cut it up with the punks and put on a suit to schmooze with elite rock dilettantes, only to spill their secrets to anyone who would listen.
MUSIC
No Depression

Elvis Costello Rediscovers His Roots on ‘The Boy Named If’

What’s that line in Godfather III, just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in?. Elvis Costello is unquestionably one of the greatest songwriters in popular music history, and recent reissues of seminal works like This Year’s Model and Armed Forces have only validated that status. But revisiting these successes has only highlighted the fact that while his last couple of albums contain moments of brilliance, they fall short of recapturing the passion and wit of his heyday.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Elvis Costello decides to retire one of his most famous songs

Elvis Costello has decided that time is up for his 1979 hit ‘Oliver’s Army’, with the rocker revealing that he won’t play it during live shows anymore. Costello wrote the song at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland during the 1970s. After travelling to the country during its conflict, he was hugely influenced by seeing British soldiers patrolling the streets of Belfast.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy