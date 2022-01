This year is shaping up to be a big one for VR. Here’s what we’re looking forward to most in the coming months. Let’s be honest. There’s never been a better time to be a VR gamer. Between the Meta Quest 2 and PC VR headsets like the Valve Index, we’re currently swimming in a sea of incredible games and apps. 2021 was an especially exciting year with the release of popular titles like Resident Evil 4 VR, Lone Echo II, and After the Fall just to name a few. I also want to give a special shout-out to Gorilla Tag, which has effectively cost me the security deposit on my apartment.

