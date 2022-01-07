ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girlfriend found dead on the side of the road, boyfriend arrested

By Yan Kaner
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police arrested a man in connection with a murder of a woman found dead on the side of the road in Bullhead City, Arizona.

On Thursday, following a traffic stop on Casino Drive in Laughlin, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Ryan Clark, 37, of Medford, Oregon.

Inside Clark’s rental car, police located several items belonging to Hannah. Police also found more of the victim’s belongings in the hotel.

Police also found the weapon believed to be used in the homicide and bullets consistent with the ammunition found at the crime scene.

The victim, Rae Jean Hannah, 27, of Medford, Oregon, was last seen with her boyfriend, Clark.

Her body was found by a passing motorist on Sunday on Arroyo Vista Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Clark will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Clark has an extensive violent criminal history.

Comments / 74

Dorothy Remington
5d ago

I'll never understand how youcan profess love for someone and then for whatever reason, decide to end their life?It just doesn't make sense. I understand that we all can get angry, but in my mind it's better to just walk away then end both your lives. In essence that's what you've done! Your partner will be dead and because you killed them , you've basically ended any chance of your life being good.

Reply(10)
21
cleverbit
5d ago

This is why I don’t pick ppl who brag about stealing , their rap sheet, or simply have tatts on their neck and face . Even just one on the neck in cursive disgusts me

Reply(3)
8
REBEL78
5d ago

LMFAO! Hard to believe by his citizen type look. Especially the tear drop tat on his DUMB ASS face!

Reply(1)
21
