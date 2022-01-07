ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Ayo Night

By Andy Olson, Bret Beherns
 5 days ago

WCIA — In episode 100 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois men’s basketball’s big win over Maryland on the night Ayo Dosunmu’s jersey was raised to the rafters. The two discuss the ceremony for Ayo, Kofi Cockburn’s big second half, and where the Illini stand going forward in the Big Ten.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ayo-night/id1495074631?i=1000547168060

