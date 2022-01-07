WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Ayo Night
WCIA — In episode 100 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois men’s basketball’s big win over Maryland on the night Ayo Dosunmu’s jersey was raised to the rafters. The two discuss the ceremony for Ayo, Kofi Cockburn’s big second half, and where the Illini stand going forward in the Big Ten.
Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ayo-night/id1495074631?i=1000547168060Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0