ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The clock is running

By MARCUS CHANDLER
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Hello everyone, I hope each of you had a blessed Christmas. If you didn’t, just remember it is all about Jesus. It is time to make Jesus your personal savior. If one day you do, you will be glad you did. Do not be one of those who wait too late...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Jill Ebstein — No more 'beat the clock'

I picked an even harder resolution for 2022 than in 2021, when I focused on becoming a better listener. That resolution required me to let people finish their sentences and not mentally prepare my response as they spoke. Nope. I quickly counted to five in my head without adding “Mississippi” after each number, and only then did I share my thoughts.
GOOGLE
Log Cabin Democrat

Words can be powerful

In today’s installment of the Jim Davidson Column, I have something to share with you that I believe you will find very touching. At least it touches me. It’s a poem titled “Should You Go First.”. Before I share it, these brief thoughts: Each week in our...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Revered Veteran Soap-Hopper Dead at 99

Joan Copeland passed away on January 4, 2022, just six months shy of her 100th birthday. Only longtime daytime fans are likely to remember Joan Copeland. But if you do, your recollections are sure to be vivid. She was the kind of actress who made an impression. The sister of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin Life # 812: Turning Back the Clock

We’re turning back the clock as host Angela Fitzgerald tours the Paine Art Center and Gardens, a historic mansion in Oshkosh. She learns about Nathan and Jessie Kimberly Paine, the affluent couple who built a home honoring the natural resources found in Wisconsin. It’s a beautiful work of craftsmanship housing an elegant art collection and ever-changing exhibits. Angela meets up with Laura Fiser, Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, as they delve into the historic past of the building and how it evolved into the landmark it is today.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Voices: I won the TS Eliot Prize last night. It was a triumphant moment of visibility for butch women

On one side of the door, you are ugly, and the other side handsome. There are three inches of wood between exile and acceptance.C+nto & Othered Poems explores the idea of the butch, and by implication the notion of masculine women. It’s about our difficult dance between survival and self-expression. I was compelled to write it as an honouring to all butches and wrong walking women, all of us who do not quite fit our own bodies. Part memoir and part conjuring, C+nto attempts to resurrect our buried and unbreathing stories, to drag the margins to the centre of the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theintelligencer.com

Commentary: Jill Ebstein — No more 'beat the clock'

I picked an even harder resolution for 2022 than in 2021, when I focused on becoming a better listener. That resolution required me to let people finish their sentences and not mentally prepare my response as they spoke. Nope. I quickly counted to five in my head without adding “Mississippi” after each number, and only then did I share my thoughts.
GOOGLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy