4 Former Gulls in NHL’s COVID Protocols, Forcing Ducks to Postpone Game

Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago

COVID-19-related issues affecting the Anaheim Ducks led to the postponement of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, the NHL announced.

The Ducks announced earlier Thursday afternoon they had placed four players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols – goaltender John Gibson, center Sam Carrick, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri.

Each have logged time with the San Diego Gulls, the Ducks’ minor-league affiliate.

The game against the Red Wings has been rescheduled for Sunday. The Ducks are next scheduled to play Saturday against the New York Rangers at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The postponement was the fifth to be announced involving the Ducks since Dec. 18, but the first because of coronavirus-issues involving their team.

Their first postponement was announced Dec. 18 for a planned game at Calgary because the Flames were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak among their players, coaches and staff.

Games planned at Edmonton on Dec. 20 and Vancouver on Dec. 23 were postponed when the NHL and its players union announced that all games involving a Canadian-based team against a U.S. team through the planned Dec. 23 start of the holiday break would be postponed.

The NHL on Dec. 24 pushed the target date for resumption of games one day to Dec. 28 to allow the league to analyze league-wide coronavirus testing results and assess teams’ readiness to play, resulting in the postponement of the Dec. 27 game against the San Jose Sharks.

– City News Service

