DENVER (CBS4)- As the omicron variant surges across Colorado, there are signs that our medical system is starting to crack. One example is an event that happened on Christmas morning. An employee at a Denver nursing home called 911 because she was the only one who showed up for her shift at the Autumn Heights living facility. She wanted COVID-19 positive patients transferred to the hospital. (credit: CBS) Jennifer Belden was a nurse at Autumn Heights for eight months in 2021. She says things were bad when she left in November. She says the facility was underpaying staff, overworking them and wasn’t hiring replacements when...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO