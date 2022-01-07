Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 1-7-22

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight a couple of shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry cat friend from the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center here in Victoria.

Howie: Sheldon is a domestic short hair mix. He is about 5 years old. He’s really sweet and very very vocal. Absolutely loves attention but when a little overstimulated he can give some little love bites. He kind of just does his own thing. He’s very independent. He would make a great hunting cat. He has great hunting skills. He loves playing with lots of kitty toys and for only $40.00 he is ready for adoption and ready to find his forever home.

Here’s how you can get to the pawty or in general get in contact with the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center if you’re interested in either Sheldon, or any other furry friend.

You can visit them at their location at 135 Progress Drive here in Victoria. You can also call them. Their number is 361-575-8573.

Or, if you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends they have waiting to find their furrever families. All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.docpac.net .

