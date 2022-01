January 11, 2022 - The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to serve as the new manager for the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, making Balkovec the first woman to ever manage a minor league team. Balkovec became the first female to ever coach in the minor leagues when the Yankees made her a hitting instructor in 2019. Balkovec played NCAA D1 softball for the University of New Mexico and broke through with the MLB as an intern for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012. She also had brief stints with the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. Balkovec takes over for David Adams, who managed the Tampa Tarpons last season.

