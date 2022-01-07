ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Arriva bus firm confirms tech glitch with service information

By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBus company Arriva has confirmed that it suffered a technical failure which showed none of its services were running in Telford on Bank Holiday Monday. Bus user David Phillips, aged 57, said services had been running but...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

First criticised for cutting Portishead marina bus service

First West of England's plans to cut bus services will "disproportionately impact" vulnerable and disabled local residents, a councillor has said. The company said its route via Portishead Marina, in North Somerset, would stop from 30 January. It said this was due to parked vehicles that block the route. However,...
TRAFFIC
Macomb Daily

SMART bus service affected by shortages due to omicron

SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the omicron variant and COVID. Approximately 20% – 25% of the current SMART Bus service has been cancelled or delayed on a daily basis. While SMART staff is updating daily service cuts/changes to its real time arrival system they are also working to make changes to the existing bus schedule. By scaling back service levels, riders will be assured of more reliable service to get to work or to other important destinations.
DETROIT, MI
alextimes.com

DASH reduces bus service due to staffing shortage

Commuters will have to wait a little longer to catch a bus this year, as DASH announced on Dec. 30 it will be reducing service for its local bus network due to a staffing shortage brought on by the pandemic. Most of DASH’s bus lines, which includes the 30, 31,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Bus Station#Woodside#Bank Holiday#Poundland#Arriva Uk Bus
mediapost.com

Postal Mail Firm Adds USPS Email Information Capability

Direct-mail specialist Action Mail Services is working with SnailWorks LLC to provide new services, including the ability to track mail through the U.S. Postal Service’s Informed Visibility platform. Action Mail will ensure that clients’ ads appear in a USPS email sent to consumers the morning before their mail is...
INDUSTRY
commercialintegrator.com

Tech Service Providers Among The Most Attacked In 2021, Cybersecurity Firm Says

Cybersecurity firm Check Point says cyberattacks increased by 50% in 2021, with third-party tech service providers among the most frequently attacked. The 2021 data comes just a few months after the company reported in October a 40% increase in cyberattacks globally. However, the fourth quarter of 2021 was a particularly busy one for IT professionals, largely due to the Log4j vulnerabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
iheart.com

TriMet Reduces Service On 20 Bus Lines

On Monday, Jan. 10, TriMet will temporarily reduce service on 20 bus lines to address the most severe bus operator shortage in our agency’s history. All affected lines will have buses coming less often on weekdays, and some may run fewer hours of the day. TriMet first announced the temporary service reductions in early December, which will improve schedule reliability and reduce the number of late or canceled buses our riders are experiencing while we address the worker shortage.
TRAFFIC
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver shortage prompts BARTA to reduce bus service

READING, Pa. — A bus driver shortage continues to impact mass transit in Berks County. BARTA, the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority, reported that the shortages are related to COVID-19. "I have to change my schedule a lot just to go around their schedule," said Donna Snyder, who depends...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Glitch
PLANetizen

D.C. Bus Priority Plan To Expand Bus Lanes and Improve Service

A Bus Priority Plan released by the Washington D.C. District Department of Transportation (DDOT) "lays out an interactive map and high-level plan for delivering 51 bus priority projects for the District, in a nod to DC’s ongoing bid to become the 51st state." According to reporting by Caitlin Rogger, the agency says the plan could improve service for 110,000 riders each day by expanding the District's network of dedicated bus lanes. "DDOT’s Acting Director Everett Lott said the bus priority plan will make it easier for DC residents and workers to access jobs and services without a car."
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Water firm cuts sick pay for non-jabbed staff

A water company has cut sick pay for unvaccinated members of staff who are forced to self-isolate due to coronavirus.Wessex Water said the changes came into effect on Monday.They affect those who are unvaccinated and required to self-isolate due to being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.The Bath-based firm said employees who do not have a medical reason to be unvaccinated – or an appointment scheduled – will only receive the statutory sick pay minimum of £96.35 per week.Wessex Water said it has brought in the changes to ensure water and sewerage services...
INDUSTRY
CBS Minnesota

Metro Mobility Customers Urged To Cancel ‘Non-Essential Trips’ Amid Driver, Staff Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council is asking Metro Mobility customers to “consider canceling or not scheduling non-essential trips” amid COVID-19-related driver and staff shortages. Officials with the agency said Tuesday that the pandemic and its “ongoing hiring challenges” are hampering the timeliness and quality of its paratransit services. (credit: CBS) Metro Transit, which is also operated by the Met Council, is also beset by staffing problems and declining bus and light rail train ridership. On Tuesday, 10% of its bus and light rail operators were out sick. In the past few months, dozens of Metro Transit routes have been canceled, and wait times were extended between trains. The operator eliminated 5% of its services early last November.
TRAFFIC
pymnts

Payments Services Firm VeriCheck Acquires ACHWorks

Atlanta-based payments services company VeriCheck Inc. (VCI) announced Thursday (Jan. 6) it has acquired ACHWorks, a California software firm and an automated clearing house (ACH) payment services provider. “The acquisition of ACHWorks will deliver important benefits to our combined clients through our broader product mix, expanded technology solutions and increased...
BUSINESS
BBC

Bakewell love locks removal plan postponed for at least a year

Campaigners have said they are pleased plans to remove about 10,000 love locks from a footbridge will not be carried out for at least another year. Thousands of people have hung the padlocks on Weir Bridge, in Bakewell, Derbyshire, over the past decade. Derbyshire County Council said it wanted to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Workers told they can take 28 days off sick without doctor’s note

Workers have been told they can take 28 days off sick without needing a doctor’s note, allowing GPs to focus on the Covid booster rollout. The government has relaxed previous rules, which meant workers were required to show their employer a GP-signed sick note after seven days to receive sick pay or benefit payments.The public services union Unison issued a note telling its members: “The UK government has made a temporary change to the provision of ‘fit notes’ until 27 January 2022.“If you go off sick on or after 10 December 2021, employers can only ask employees for proof of...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

MSE founder to fund £100,000 advice service for vulnerable energy customers

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis is to fund a new £100,000 advice service for vulnerable energy customers, warning bills will rise by 51% on April 1 “unless the Government intervenes”.Mr Lewis said the money would go to fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) to “free up its helplines” by April 1, when expected increases to the Government’s energy price cap will come into effect on consumers’ bills.In a tweet, Mr Lewis wrote that April 1 would see energy bills rise by 51% unless the Government intervened, adding: “Now pls Govt provide more help for em to advise on. We can’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK developers told they must foot bill for unsafe cladding

The British government on Monday told property developers they must bear the cost of removing dangerous cladding that has left scores of apartment buildings at risk of fire, and thousands of residents facing steep bills to make their homes safe.The risk posed by some kinds of aluminum composite cladding was exposed when fire engulfed London high-rise Grenfell Tower in June 2017, killing 72 people in Britain’s deadliest domestic blaze since World War II.Investigators found that the flammable cladding helped the fire, which started in an apartment kitchen, race out of control.Safety regulations brought in since then require similar dangerous...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Too many people live in expensive, unsuitable, poor quality homes – report

Barriers to housebuilding must be removed urgently as too many people are living in expensive, unsuitable and poor quality properties, according to a House of Lords committee.Skills shortages must be addressed, planning departments need more resources, and money spent on housing benefit should be invested in increasing the social housing stock over time, the cross-party Lords Built Environment Committee said.Uncertainty and delays to planning reforms have had a “chilling effect” on housebuilding and created uncertainty for housebuilders and planners, it argued.It also called for the role of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to be boosted to help meet housing demand.The...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Treasury faces £5bn fuel duty loss due to electric car growth – report

Chancellor Rishi Sunak could lose almost a third of the revenue raised by car-related fuel duty within eight years because of the shift to green motoring, according to a new report.The collapse in the sale of new diesel cars in favour of electric models could cause the Treasury’s annual fuel duty income from cars to drop from £16.4 million in 2019 to £11.4 billion in 2028, analysis by the RAC Foundation found.This £5 billion decline is roughly equivalent to what is spent operating, maintaining and enhancing motorways and major A-roads in England each year.Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy