Arriva bus firm confirms tech glitch with service information

A water company has cut sick pay for unvaccinated members of staff who are forced to self-isolate due to coronavirus.Wessex Water said the changes came into effect on Monday.They affect those who are unvaccinated and required to self-isolate due to being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.The Bath-based firm said employees who do not have a medical reason to be unvaccinated – or an appointment scheduled – will only receive the statutory sick pay minimum of £96.35 per week.Wessex Water said it has brought in the changes to ensure water and sewerage services...

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO