Arriva bus firm confirms tech glitch with service information

Barriers to housebuilding must be removed urgently as too many people are living in expensive, unsuitable and poor quality properties, according to a House of Lords committee.Skills shortages must be addressed, planning departments need more resources, and money spent on housing benefit should be invested in increasing the social housing stock over time, the cross-party Lords Built Environment Committee said.Uncertainty and delays to planning reforms have had a “chilling effect” on housebuilding and created uncertainty for housebuilders and planners, it argued.It also called for the role of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to be boosted to help meet housing demand.The...
