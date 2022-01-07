ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Human Touch shows off ever so slightly more affordable massage heaven at CES 2022

By Vikka Abat
geekspin
geekspin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Human Touch has been one of the most popular exhibitors at CES for years now — specifically, with the folks actually walking the show floor the whole week. Countless bloggers and exhibitors have hopped in their Super Novo chair, a mega, feet-over-head massage chair that encloses just about the whole body...

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
Ubergizmo

BMW Shows Off A Color-Changing Car At CES 2022

Trying to choose a color for your car can be a bit difficult. This is because there are things to consider apart from your personal preference. For example, cars in black might not be the best idea in countries that are hot all year round, while cars that have more funky colors might be harder to sell off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechHive

Roborock shows off a pair of impressive floor cleaners at CES 2022

Roborock is showing two impressive floor-cleaning appliances at CES 2022. First up is the comprehensive floor-cleaning robot, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. This bot not only vacuums and scrubs your floors, it replenishes its own water tank, washes its own cleaning pads, and empties its own dustbin. Mentioned in this...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Anker shows off the tiniest 100W charger we’ve ever seen and more at CES 2022

Anker just announced the new $79 736 Nano II Charger at CES 2022 and the company claims that it is “the world’s smallest 100W gallium nitride wall charger.”. The 100W power unit is a far cry from regular fast chargers that ship with almost every fast-charge-supporting device in terms of size, and is even smaller than most 65W bricks. A single USB-A port and a pair of USB-C ports are offered to charge multiple devices at once. The charger also uses Anker’s second-generation GaN II technology that the company debuted earlier this year on its other Nano II chargers.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Chair#Human Touch#Ambient Music#The Super Novo#Certus#Lcd#Altec Lansing
lifewire.com

Victrola Shows Off Snazzy Bluetooth Speakers at CES

Victrola, the turntable manufacturer that has been around since (checks notes) 1906, used this week’s CES 2022 conference to announce something rather interesting. The company just introduced a pair of nifty Bluetooth speakers called the Victrola ME1 and ME2. The ME1 is a handheld speaker while the ME2 is a tabletop design. Both speakers in this Music Edition (ME) line transmit audio via Bluetooth, feature anodized aluminum grills, and IP67 waterproof ratings.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Dreame Shows Off Its Robotic Vacuum GOAT of Avoidance at CES 2022

Dreame Technology, a maker of high-end cleaning appliances, is at CES demonstrating some of its most innovative products. Among them is what Dreame calls “the GOAT of Avoidance,” the Dreame Bot L10 Pro. We’ve written before about our love for anything that helps automate our cleaning. This robotic vacuum and mop revolutionizes how people can automate their housework.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Bosch shows off security assistant and souped-up food processor at CES

Bosch, a company known for its high-end appliances, unveiled some new innovations at CES. Perhaps the most interesting device is Spexor, the company’s mobile security assistant that’s on the lookout for just about anything in the home that might cause harm. The product looks like a cross between an early Google Home speaker and a character you might see on Star Wars.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
TheSpoon

CES 2022: Steambox To Show Off Self-Heating Lunchbox

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to pack better lunches for your kids or yourself, here’s one way you might do that: with a steam-heated lunchbox. That’s the idea behind the Steambox, a connected lunchbox that will heat food up with a push of a button.
ELECTRONICS
motor1.com

BMW shows off incredible colour-changing paint with iX Flow at CES

Changing a car's exterior colour with the press of a button sounds like science fiction, but the technology to achieve this has been in development for well over a decade. It has yet to reach mass production, but BMW's new iX Flow concept shows that at least one automaker is trying to bring it to fruition. It can't switch from red to black to blue just yet, but the iX Flow, which debuted at this year's CES, is a good first step in that direction.
CARS
AFP

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. "What is the metaverse if you can't feel it?" asked Jose Fuertes, founder of the Spain-based startup Owo, which made the jacket. "It's just avatars." The "metaverse" -- a parallel universe where human, augmented and virtual realities are supposed to merge -- was a hot theme at the annual gadget extravaganza in Las Vegas, with startups showing off computers, headsets and other gear promising to enhance time spent in virtual worlds. Owo touts its jacket as able to immerse wearers, whether in video games or in the metaverse, letting them feel "a gunshot, the wind, someone grabbing your arm and even a hug from a loved one."
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechRadar

Massage Robotics wants you to come and be touched by a robot - if that's your thing

Somewhere in Las Vegas, a pair of robot arms are gently massaging a human being at CES 2022 -- and we're calling it innovation. California's Massage Robotics gave consumers a first look at the fascinating massage therapy technology at this year's great gadget showcase, a product which it introduced late last year. As the name implies, this is a massage system that doesn't rely on humans. Instead, the table uses a pair of robotic arms that look quite similar to the ones Universal Robotics sells to partners for a variety of tasks (Massage Robotics hasn't confirmed this). Massage, however, is not one we anticipated.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

InWith Corp. Shows Off The Ultimate Metaverse Wearable At CES 2022

Electronic Contact Lens Platform Could Be the Ultimate Way to View the Future Metaverse. InWith Corporation (Private) is showing at CES 2022, potentially the most advanced platform for viewing the coming Metaverse; an electronic soft contact lens platform designed for the masses to wear comfortably, enabling easy transition from real world to Metaverse, at will. InWith is planning to achieve FDA Breakthrough Clearance this year and to put the futuristic contact lenses on the market shortly thereafter. The first applications of the technology will be “tunable vision” via mobile device and “augmented vision” coupled with mobile device control. These markets have been called multi-billion dollars by themselves, but the ultimate application may be fully immersive Metaverse viewing, offering users a super lightweight, virtually invisible way to go back and forth from real world viewing to the Metaverse. The coming greater Metaverse market has been estimated to be worth potentially a Trillion Dollars by industry experts. The InWith technology being displayed at CES in 2022 is a configuration to enable developers to place augmented vision display chip applications into any soft hydrogel contact lenses that millions of people wear daily. InWith is the only company thus far, to publicly display this capability to integrate component circuitry into modern, soft contact lens materials. InWith is working with top Fortune 50 companies presently, to secure and introduce the first viable iterations of this technology in the market with the backing of several hundred patents in 2022.
CELL PHONES
geekspin

Stundenglass Kompact review: This luxury gravity bong is worth the price

Intuitive enough for a newcomer to pick up and start enjoying right away while long-time veterans can get into the groove of things with ease, this gravity infuser was made with all levels of users in mind. Once you get your hands on this gravity infuser you will understand exactly why the new Stündenglass Kompact is well worth the premium price tag.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Trainer-Approved Recovery Tools Might Be Just As Important As Your Workout

From at-home massage tools that look like futuristic power tools, to rollers that can double as vibrating back massagers, finding the right recovery tool can be almost as intimidating as a hard workout. But the good news is that you have almost an endless amount of recovery gear you can try out now. Whether you’re trying to bounce back after a strenuous hike or a workout, or you’re feeling sore after a long drive, the main purpose of using recovery tools, as you might have guessed, is “to help aid in the process of recovery,” says Ariel Foxie, a New York...
WORKOUTS
geekspin

OPPO Air Glass takes cues from Google Glass

At this year’s OPPO INNO Day, the company has unveiled its all-new assisted Reality (aR) device — the OPPO Air Glass. With it, users will be able to access various data such as weather, calendar, health, teleprompter, translation, and more without needing to access their phones. The OPPO...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung is showing off the foldables of the future at CES

Samsung is arguably leading the charge on folding phones, and even though the first Galaxy Fold got off to a rocky start, last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were impressive devices that delivered on the promise of how handy a device with a folding screen can be. But the company isn’t stopping with those form factors; at CES 2022, it showed off a bunch of prototype folding devices that could hint at foldables to come.
ELECTRONICS
cramgaming.com

Nvidia Show off the RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022

Nvidia wrapped-up its CES conference with a showing of the upcoming RTX 3090 Ti. You can view the entire conference in the video or check out a recap over on the official website. Nvidia will reveal more details about the RTX 3090 Ti later this month. In the meantime, here are the released specs.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung shows off new range of PC monitors

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung Electronics today announced new models in its monitor lineup optimised for work, gaming or watching content at home. Samsung’s latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s do-it-all screen with smart features; and the High Resolution Monitor’s comfortable ergonomics.
CELL PHONES
TMZ.com

This Indiegogo-Funded Massage Gun Is $130 Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. A massage doesn't have to be a treat you only give yourself every once in a while ... it can be the full-proof therapy you go to time and again, and forever. With the O'Yeet...
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy