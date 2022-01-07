ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury fans told to be loud and proud

By Lewis Cox
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShrewsbury Town duo Steve Cotterill and Matt Pennington have called on travelling fans to roar their side to FA Cup history at Anfield. Cotterill’s men take their improved recent form into a stern test in Sunday’s third round tie at the Premier League big boys. They are...

Shropshire Star

Steve Cotterill proud of 'tremendous' Shrewsbury Town support

Manager Steve Cotterill admits he has noticed a marked improvement in Shrewsbury fans' backing during his side's improved form. Town were roared on by more than 5,600 travelling fans in their gutsy FA Cup defeat at Liverpool on Sunday and Cotterill noted a recent trend in their vocal support. Montgomery...
Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa...
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
The Independent

Ian Wright says ‘lives wasted’ to knife crime after loss of 750 youth centres

Former footballer Ian Wright has lamented cuts to youth centres and linked them to “lives being wasted” as he discussed an Arsenal-backed anti-knife crime campaign he is fronting alongside Idris Elba.The “No More Red” initiative saw the club ditch their famous red shirts for an all-white kit for their FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.Wright and Elba said one of its aims was to increase spaces for young people which may offer an alternative to gang violence."30 kids died last year - one of those kids could be on that pitch"⚪⚪⚪ @Arsenal are wearing a special white kit...
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
The Independent

Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
The Independent

Harry Winks says sloppy Spurs made Morecambe tie ‘as difficult as possible’

Harry Winks insists there was no reason to cheer Tottenham’s late FA Cup win over Morecambe and said they were “not good enough”.The League One side – 59 places below Spurs in the football pyramid – were 16 minutes away from one of the biggest upsets in recent memory as Anthony O’Connor’s goal put them in front.Spurs had to send on the big guns and goals from Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane rescued the Premier League side in a 3-1 victory.𝐌 𝐎 𝐓 𝐌.Well played, Harry! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ScqtyyjEb1— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2022It was another afternoon where Spurs’...
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
The Independent

Covid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking points

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.Liverpool hoping for Covid improvementMorning, Reds 🙌Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to...
The Independent

Liverpool won’t be investigated over false positive tests that postponed Arsenal tie

The EFL has no plans to investigate Liverpool over a number of false positive Covid-19 tests which led to the postponement of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg last week.Reds boss Jurgen Klopp revealed on Sunday that the club’s Covid outbreak last week was due to “a lot of false positives”.The scale of infection as indicated by those PCR test results – which followed an initial round of lateral flow tests – led to the temporary closure of their training ground and ultimately the decision to postpone the cup match against Arsenal which was due to be played last...
The Independent

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.FootballHappy 23rd birthday Mason Mount 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one...
The Independent

Southampton hopeful Tino Livramento will avoid knee surgery

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a “little bit of hope” that Tino Livramento will avoid surgery on his injured knee.England Under-21 defender Livramento has been a star performer since his summer arrival from Chelsea but missed Saints’ last two games due to a meniscus problem.The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.“The first steps in training now have shown no reaction from the knee,” said Hasenhuttl, whose son was sidelined for a year with a meniscus injury.“This...
