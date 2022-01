France has loosened its strict travel ban on visitors from the UK, making it possible for some business travellers and those journeying to their home in an EU country to enter.“From 6 January 2022 onwards, the list of compelling reasons is being expanded. Among other things, work journeys in both directions and travel through France to reach your home in the EU are being made easier,” read a statement from the French Consulate in London.Previously, Britons needed one of a small number of “compelling reasons” to enter France from the UK, such as those with French citizenship, a right to...

