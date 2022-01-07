ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Jade Giannulli Defends Against 'Misconception' on Her Life Amid College Admissions Scandal

By BreAnna Bell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfluencer Olivia Jade Giannulli is addressing the misconceptions people have had about her life and the 2019 college admissions scandal. The Dancing with the Stars alum noted her privileged upbringing on the latest episode of her podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade –– but she wants people to know that she also...

Olivia Jade Giannulli is speaking her truth years after the college admissions scandal involving her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. During an interview with Dr. Hillary Goldsher on her podcast, Conversations With Olivia Jade, the 22-year-old YouTube star opened up about her privilege and common misconceptions about her since the 2019 scandal.
