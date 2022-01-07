Kohler Purist Suspend Smart Faucet Hangs Down From the Ceiling

Make your home’s bathrooms feel so much cleaner with the Kohler Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet. All you or a guest has to do to turn it on and off is wave your hand! However, it also has a twist top that controls the temperature and an auto shut-off feature turns the flow off after two minutes. Taking it up even more notches, this faucet also has a vacation mode and uses batteries for easier install. An upgrade for any bathroom, it comes in Polished Chrome, Brushed Nickle, Brushed Modern Brass, and Matte Black. Furthermore, it has a bypass feature that turns off the electronics from the control box, so you can use it manually if you prefer. Its state-of-the-art motion sensor ensures reliable touchless activation, and it runs on six AA batteries. It uses long-lasting KOHLER ceramic disc valves and has a 1.2 gpm maximum flow rate at 60 psi.

