Public Health

Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state reinstated some restrictions and...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

KSAT 12

Video: Enormous crab snaps golfer’s club in half in Australia

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, Aus. – A golfer in Australia got an unexpected handicap in the form of an enormous crab. The robber crab, also known as a coconut crab, climbed up one man’s golf bag and perched itself among the clubs. Kerry Buhner, the wife of the man who...
ANIMALS
AFP

Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in Covid cases on bases and surrounding communities. The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections. The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops. Okinawa will request that the central government authorise new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.
MILITARY
#Omicron#New South Wales#Covid#Ap
The Independent

Australia PM meets with National Cabinet amid virus surge

Australia on Wednesday saw rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations and long queues at testing centers as it continued to battle the rapid spread of the virus in most states.The country recorded more than 64,000 cases, up from 47,000 a day earlier, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison met virtually with the National Cabinet — the leaders of Australia’s states and territories — to discuss how to respond to almost daily records in new cases and rising pressure on hospitals.Morrison faces increasing calls to make rapid antigen tests available free in some cases to relieve pressure on PCR testing centers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

Prime Minister Morrison upbeat amid Australia virus surge

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said his country’s health system can cope with the new wave of coronavirus infections as Victoria state reported a record number of new cases and hospitalizations surged in New South Wales. Morrison spoke in two television interviews before...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Tim Winton Heads Love Nature Factual Series in Australia’s Ningaloo

Celebrated Australian author Tim Winton will front documentary mini-series “Ningaloo With Tim Winton” for wildlife and nature programmer Love Nature. Written and narrated by him, Winton will share personal stories of the animals and people drawn to the Ningaloo region of Western Australia, which is a biodiversity hotspot that survives in near pristine condition due to its extreme isolation. The 3×50 minute series is set up as a co-production between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Artemis Media in association with Matter of Factual. The series is scheduled to roll out on Love Nature’s linear and streaming platforms and Sky Nature in the U,K., Germany and Italy...
ANIMALS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Amid Djokovic backlash, Australia grapples with omicron wave

SYDNEY (AP) — Like millions of others in the most locked-down place on the planet, Melbourne resident Rav Thomas dutifully spent 262 days confined to his home as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. He got vaccinated. And the single father of two found ways to pay the bills as Melbourne’s lockdowns — the longest imposed by any city in the world — battered his entertainment and events company.
WORLD
The Independent

WHO: COVID-19 cases rose by more than 50%, deaths stable

The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report.In the weekly report issued Tuesday night, the U.N. health agency said there were about 15 million new COVID-19 cases last week and more than 43,000 deaths. Every world region reported a rise in COVID-19 cases except for Africa, where officials saw an 11% drop. Last week, WHO noted a pandemic record high of 9.5 million new infections in a single week, calling it a “tsunami” of disease. WHO...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Relax, Australia does not have (and is not likely to have) a shortage of food

Australia does not have a food shortage. Supply has been disrupted in some locations due to staff absences caused by COVID, that’s all. This is primarily a distribution problem, not a lack of food problem. Meat shortages may emerge (abattoirs are notorious COVID hot spots) but there are plenty of other types of food awaiting distribution. Nonetheless, in places where large numbers of truck drivers and warehouse workers have the virus or are required to isolate, some food is not getting to stores. The good news is that food supply chains are flexible and adjust quickly, meaning current shortages are likely...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales sets new high for COVID deaths

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.State Premier Dominic Perrottet said residents who failed to register a positive rapid antigen test would face a fine of up to 1,000 Australian dollars (US$721) starting next week.Perrottet said the registration process was simple and would help health officials provide more support to people with underlying health conditions.The 21 deaths reported in New South Wales on Wednesday topped the previous record of 18 set on Monday. The state saw...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS News

Japan to bring back some COVID restrictions as U.S. troops blamed for surge in infections

Tokyo — Japan announced on Friday that it was bringing back COVID-19 restrictions in three states, or prefectures, as the country grapples with its sixth wave of coronavirus infections, spurred by the Omicron variant. The new "quasi-state of emergency" was to take effect on January 9 and last at least until the end of the month, primarily urging bars and restaurants to close early.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Healthy humans drive the economy: we're now witnessing one of the worst public policy failures in Australia's history

Australians are getting a stark reminder about how value is actually created in an economy, and how supply chains truly work. Ask chief executives where value comes from and they will credit their own smart decisions that inflate shareholder wealth. Ask logistics experts how supply chains work and they will wax eloquent about ports, terminals and trucks. Politicians, meanwhile, highlight nebulous intangibles like “investor confidence” – enhanced, presumably, by their own steady hands on the tiller. The reality of value-added production and supply is much more human than all of this. It is people who are the driving force behind production, distribution...
ECONOMY
AccuWeather

A shark looms in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After heavy rain brought on by Tropical Cyclone Seth last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

