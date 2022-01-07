Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report.In the weekly report issued Tuesday night, the U.N. health agency said there were about 15 million new COVID-19 cases last week and more than 43,000 deaths. Every world region reported a rise in COVID-19 cases except for Africa, where officials saw an 11% drop. Last week, WHO noted a pandemic record high of 9.5 million new infections in a single week, calling it a “tsunami” of disease. WHO...
