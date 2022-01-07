ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights beat Rangers 5-1

By W.G. RAMIREZ - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Robin Lehner made 18 saves in...

CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Nylander lifts Maple Leafs past Golden Knights, 4-3 in SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Nylander scored in regulation and got the winner in a shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Tuesday night. Auston Matthews and Ilya Mikheyev also scored in regulation as Toronto improved to 5-0-1 on a six-game point streak, and 21-4-2 since opening the season 2-4-1.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Reinhart, Panthers hand Canucks' Boudreau first non-OT loss

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night. Boudreau was 8-0-1 since taking over the Canucks on Dec. 6. Vancouver was 8-15-2...
NHL
Frankfort Times

Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Tuesday night. Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to...
NHL
Frankfort Times

Malkin scores twice in return, Penguins defeat Ducks 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin couldn't have dreamed up a better return to the Pittsburgh Penguins' lineup. The four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner scored twice and had an assist in his season debut Tuesday night as the surging Penguins rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Couture, Sharks dodge fake octopus for OT win vs Detroit

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — First Logan Couture dodged a fake octopus. Seconds later, he scored an overtime winner. All in all, an eventful return to the lineup following a five-day absence for COVID-19.
