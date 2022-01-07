ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold today, Sunday, and Monday

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh temperatures will warm to near 30° Saturday as a warm front passes over the region. While...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Potential Winter storm on track for Sunday into Monday

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. Meteorologist Ave Marie has her eye on a potential costal storm that could bring a wintry mix to the area Sunday evening.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
Post-Bulletin

Lighter winds with mild temperatures today

Expect a partly sunny sky today. Highs will hit near or just above freezing and with the light wind combination it should make for a fairly mild January day. A few flurries will be possible late tonight with another mild day forecast for Thursday. Friday will feature our next chance of snow as a clipper system drops down to our area from the northwest.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Cold Wednesday Morning Begins Warming Trend That Lasts Until The Weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Wednesday morning is off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 30s. A great afternoon to check out the trails as temperatures climb into the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Maybe you can stretch your legs on a lunch break. We have a stretch of gorgeous days ahead, so it is a great time to get the car washed! Today is the start of a warming trend that pushes temperatures back to near 70° by Friday afternoon. Clouds increase Friday with strong southerly winds developing, sustained 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. If you are...
TEXAS STATE
Q2 News

Not done with this weather pattern yet

The overall pattern of warm and dry conditions with wind closer to the mountains west of Billings will continue through Thursday. Conditions are right for gusts of 50 to 65 mph to continue near Livingston, Big Timber, north to Harlowton and to push breezy conditions east to Billings. Winds will back off for a time, then redevelop. Expect gusts across eastern Montana as well.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy