No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

Two friends came up with the idea of a new restaurant when they were in high school about 30 years ago. In 2003, they opened their first location. Nineteen years later, it's finally coming to Iowa. Slim Chickens is on its way to Iowa! Based in Arkansas, there are plans...
The Georgia Bulldogs offense struggled for much of the College Football Playoff National Championship, but they got a clutch catch at the perfect time to help them pull ahead of Alabama. Alabama held Georgia to only 13 points until the fourth quarter and Georgia needed a big play in the...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Alabama and Georgia fans agree on very little including who will win the championship game on Monday night. However, some have shared how they feel Indianapolis is doing hosting. Many fans have been in Indianapolis since Jan. 7 checking out what downtown has to offer including,...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Jaxson Dart, the 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year, entered the transfer portal immediately following Graham Harrell’s decision to leave USC to become the new offensive coordinator at West Virginia. This is interesting for West Virginia because Dart could potentially follow Harrell to...
Stetson Bennett had a free play in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s CFP National Championship game and the Georgia quarterback made Alabama pay. The Crimson Tide was offside so Bennett went deep and found Adonal Mitchell with a 40-yard touchdown pass to give Georgia a 19-18 lead. The...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to lift No. 9 Iowa State over 25th-ranked Kansas State 73-70 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) trailed most of the game and rallied after being down by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Once again Illinois got all it could handle during a visit to Nebraska. Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the 25th-ranked Illini held off the struggling Cornhuskers for a hard-earned 81-71 victory Tuesday night.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State expected to spend its Saturday afternoon playing a rivalry game in front of a raucous opposing crowd while trying to extend a season-long win streak. Instead, players suddenly found themselves back home in East Lansing with a rare January day off – part of...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had a career-high 38 points as Bellarmine easily defeated Central Arkansas 85-63 on Tuesday night. Penn made 18 of 22 shots. Alec Pfriem had six rebounds for Bellarmine (8-8, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas got back to its usual aggressive play to beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Tuesday night. The Longhorns (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) hit 18 of 24 free throws after attempting just seven...
Comments / 0