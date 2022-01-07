ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The matchup...

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to crazy Georgia touchdown

The Georgia Bulldogs offense struggled for much of the College Football Playoff National Championship, but they got a clutch catch at the perfect time to help them pull ahead of Alabama. Alabama held Georgia to only 13 points until the fourth quarter and Georgia needed a big play in the...
ATHENS, GA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Iowa State rallies to beat Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to lift No. 9 Iowa State over 25th-ranked Kansas State 73-70 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) trailed most of the game and rallied after being down by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Frazier's 29 helps No. 25 Illinois hold off Nebraska 81-71

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Once again Illinois got all it could handle during a visit to Nebraska. Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the 25th-ranked Illini held off the struggling Cornhuskers for a hard-earned 81-71 victory Tuesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Penn lifts Bellarmine over Central Arkansas 85-63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had a career-high 38 points as Bellarmine easily defeated Central Arkansas 85-63 on Tuesday night. Penn made 18 of 22 shots. Alec Pfriem had six rebounds for Bellarmine (8-8, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Jones scores 22, leads No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma 66-52

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas got back to its usual aggressive play to beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Tuesday night. The Longhorns (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) hit 18 of 24 free throws after attempting just seven...
COLLEGE SPORTS

