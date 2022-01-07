ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny LED Matrix Panels Tile Together Perfectly

By Dan Maloney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot to admire about LED matrix projects, which more often than not end up looking really cool. But most of them rely on RGB matrix panels sourced from the surplus market, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, building your own tiny, tileable LED matrix panels makes these builds...

yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
The Gadgeteer

Roborock’s latest robot vacuum does EVERYTHING!

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Roborock robot vacuums are one of my favorite home automation gadgets that I use multiple times a week. I currently have two Roborock robot vacuums and I want another one because my home has three floors. On my main floor, I have the Roborock S7 robot vac with the self-emptying dock and it’s been a real game-changer when it comes to keeping my floors clean without me having to do the cleaning! Now things are about to get even better with their soon to be released S7 MaxV Ultra.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

A Simple Touch Probe Made With Basic Tools

LinuxCNC contributor and machining enthusiast [Andy Pugh] is certainly not afraid to try making specialised tools to see how well they work out, and this time he’s been busy making a touch probe (video, embedded below) for checking the accuracy of machining operations and general measuring applications. These things...
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Production PCB And Pogo Pins Produce A Clever Test Jig

[Hans Summers] runs a site qrp-labs.com, selling self-assembly kits mostly for radio gear and GPS applications, and had some production problems with his QCX-mini QRP transceiver kit. They were using an assembly house that had some problems with a sub-contractor going under during the pandemic, and the replacement service was somewhat below the expected level of quality, resulting in a significant number of SMT populated boards coming out non-functional. Obviously, not wanting to pass these on to customers as a debug problem, they set to work on an in-house QA test jig, to give them the confidence to ship kits again. The resulting functional test jig, (video, embedded below) takes a fairly interesting approach. Skip the video to 9:00 for the description of the test jig and detailed test descriptions.
ENGINEERING
weandthecolor.com

Online Course: Cement Tile Design and Production for Beginners

Learn all the artisanal methods for making cement tiles with professional finishes. Online and at your own pace, this course by Juan Manuel Rossi will help you to learn how to design and manufacture your own tiles from scratch using simple tools. In 14 lessons, you will follow all the artisan methods step by step. It feels so fulfilling working with colored cement to achieve eye-catching results. By the end of the online course, you will understand how to create new artistic styles to breathe life into a unique space.
hackaday.com

Ham Antenna Fits Almost Anywhere

[G3OJV] knows the pain of trying to operate a ham radio transmitter on a small lot. His recent video shows how to put up a workable basic HF antenna in a small backyard. The center of the system is a 49:1 unun. An unun is like a balun, but while a balun goes from balanced line to an unbalanced antenna, the unun has both sides unbalanced. You can see his explanation in the video below.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Baby Steps Toward DIY Autonomous Driving: VW Golf Edition

[Willem Melching] owns a 2010 Volkswagen Golf – a very common vehicle in Europe – and noticed that whilst the electronic steering rack supports the usual Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) system, and would be theoretically capable of operating in a far more advanced configuration using openpilot, there were some shortcomings in VW’s implementation which means that it would not function for long enough to make it viable. Being very interested in and clearly extremely capable at reverse engineering car ECUs and hacking them into submission, [Willem] set about documenting his journey to unlocking openpilot support for his own vehicle.
CARS
hackaday.com

Slither: A Visual Pedometer That Sheds Light

Have you already broken that New Year’s resolution to get more exercise? Yeah, us too. Maybe the problem is simply that we didn’t gamify the goal. A simple visual aid that shows your progress can help make a goal more achievable and easier to stick to, day after January day. That’s the idea behind [skhackett]’s Slither, the visual pedometer.
PETS
hackaday.com

LEGOpunk Orrery Knows Just The Right Technics

Is the unmistakable sound of the shuffling of LEGO pieces being dug through burned into your psyche? Did the catalog of ever more complex Technic pieces send your imagination soaring into the stratosphere and beyond? Judging by the artful contraption in the video below the break, we are fairly certain that [Marian] can relate to these things.
LEGO
hackaday.com

How Many Wires Do You Need To Measure A Resistor?

Measuring resistance doesn’t seem to be a big deal. Put your meter leads across two wires or terminals and read the value, right? Most of the time that is good enough, but sometimes you need better methods and for those, you need more wires, as [FesZ] explains in his recent video that you can see below.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

A Simple EMF Detector And Electroscope You Can Make From Junk Box Parts

Electromagnetic fields are everywhere, all around us. Some are generated naturally, but in vast majority of cases, it’s we humans that are generating them with artificial, electronic means. Everything from your mobile phone to the toaster will emit some sort of signal, be it intentional or not. So we think it only befits the general electronics-orientated hacker to have some way of sniffing around for these signals, so here is [Mirko Pavleski] with his take on a very simple pair of instruments to detect both static and dynamic electromagnetic fields.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Servo Plotter Needs Nothing Exotic

Although the widespread use of 3D printers has made things like linear bearings and leadscrews more common, you still can’t run down to your local big-box hardware store and get them. However, you can get drawer slides and any hobby shop can sell you some RC servos. That and an Arduino can make a simple and easy plotter. Just ask [JimRD]. You can also watch it do its thing in the video below.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

PsyLink An Open Source Neural Interface For Non-Invasive EMG

We don’t see many EMG (electromyography) projects, despite how cool the applications can be. This may be because of technical difficulties with seeing the tiny muscular electrical signals amongst the noise, it could be the difficulty of interpreting any signal you do find. Regardless, [hut] has been striving forwards with a stream of prototypes, culminating in the aptly named ‘Prototype 8’
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

3D Printed Sensor For Finding Wind Direction And Likely Much More

Have you ever wondered how an electronic wind vane translates a direction into a unique signal? It seems as though it might be very complicated, and indeed some of them are. [martinm] over at yoctopuce.com has an excellent writeup about measuring wind direction using just a single, easily printed disk and some phototransistors.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

3D Printering: Soldering A Heated Bed

There’s an old saying about something being a “drop in the ocean.” That’s how I felt faced with the prospect of replacing a 12 V heated bed on my printer with a new 24 V one. The old bed had a nice connector assembled from the factory, although I had replaced the cable long ago due to heating issues with that particular printer. The new bed, however, just had bare copper pads.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Advanced PCB Graphics With KiCAD 6 And Inkscape

There are many, many video tutorials about designing the functional side of PCBs, giving you tips on schematic construction, and layout tips. What is a little harder to find are tutorials on the graphical aspects, covering the process from creating artworks and how you can drive the tools to get them looking good on a PCB, leveraging the silkscreen, solder and copper layers to maximum effect. [Stuart Patterson] presents his guide for Advanced PCB Graphics in KiCAD 6.0 and Inkscape, (Video, embedded below) to help you on your way to that cool looking PCB build.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Asus' latest mechanical keyboard adds a tiny dot-matrix LED display

In a nutshell: If you’ve ever felt like your keyboard was missing something but couldn’t quite pinpoint exactly what it was, perhaps Asus’ latest gaming keyboard is worth a look. The ROG Strix Flare Animate II gaming keyboard is the first to feature an AniMe Matrix LED display. Much like the dot-matrix displays featured on select Asus laptops, this implementation allows users to create customizable images and animations for a completely unique look.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Adding An Audio Jack To Classic Headphones Is A Nifty Upgrade

One of the most common ways to junk a pair of headphones is to damage the cord. Obviously, the lead can be repaired, but it involves busting out the soldering iron and can be tedious when dealing with the tiny little coated wires. [mauriziomiscio.mm] has a way of dealing with...
BEAUTY & FASHION

